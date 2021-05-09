  • Mobil Smiles Reward

Brilliant Star golden in relays

May 10 2021

Brilliant Star School dominated the medley relay event of the 2021 Public School System/McDonald’s All Schools Track and Field Championships held last Saturday at the Oleai Track and Field. (Kimberly B. Esmores)

Brilliant Star School brought their A-game and dominated the relay portion of the 2021 Public School System/McDonald’s All Schools Track and Field Championships held last Friday and Saturday at the Oleai Track and Field.

BSS came out and won big last weekend and succeeded in their goal after sweeping the boys 4×400 relay and the mixed medley relay behind Damien Camacho, Moshe Sikkel, Evan Poole, LoVel Spaeth, Scarlett Burrel, Alice Moon, Aiden Camacho, Xavier Camacho, Selina Santiago, and Akeen Edvalson.

In the mixed medley portion of the championships, BSS came out on top after the team completed the relay race in just 2:26 earning them the gold medal.

Following BSS and landing second was Saipan International School who completed the course just 10 seconds later at 2:36. The team was awarded the silver medal.

Rounding up the Top 3 and earning the bronze medal in this year’s championships was Tinian Elementary School after completing the course just a second later than SIS at 2:37.

Meanwhile in the boys 4×400 relay race, BSS completed the course in 5:37 gaining them another gold medal.

Following them in second place was SIS who finished nearly a minute later at 6:26 gaining them another silver medal.

Saipan Community School completed the Top 3 after finishing the course with a time of 6:44 to earn the bronze medal.

BSS also nearly came up first in the girls 4×400 but fell one minute behind SIS who finished at 6:32, landing them the gold medal for the championship event.

BSS finished at second place submitting a time of 7:27 and were awarded the silver medal.

Completing the Top 3 was Rota Elementary School who came in at 7:58 earning them the season’s bronze medal.

Kimberly B. Esmores | Reporter
Kimberly Albiso Bautista has covered a wide range of news beats, including the community, housing, crime, and more. She now covers sports for the Saipan Tribune. Contact her at kimberly_bautista@saipantribune.com.

© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




