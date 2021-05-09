  • Mobil Smiles Reward

Docomo assures ‘new and exciting TV solution’ on Tinian

By
|
Posted on May 10 2021

Tag:
Share

After years in the making, Docomo Pacific recently announced that Tinian residents will soon see a “new, exciting and affordable TV solution” on the island called dTV+, according to CNMI Docomo Pacific general manager Pauline Johnson.

Johnson said in an email statement that TV services currently being offered on Saipan and Rota will soon be available to Tinian residents as Docomo has been working on a better solution, rather than fixing “what they used to have.”

“We work hard to provide the television content that you know and love at a price that is easier to afford. dTV+ is being offered at less than half the price of traditional cable TV and our teams are working to bring it to the people of Tinian soon,” said Johnson.

Recently, a Tinian resident contacted Saipan Tribune for more answers on why there are limited services on the island since Super Typhoon Yutu hit back in October 2018. The resident raised concerns that they feel neglected since it’s been more than two years already since they had cable TV on Tinian.

When asked for comments, Docomo issued the following statement: “We are always disappointed when we don’t meet our customers’ expectations. For our loyal customers [on] Tinian, we want to extend our apologies for not restoring your cable TV services to pre-[Super] Typhoon Yutu status. Instead of restoring what you used to have, we’ve been working on a better solution.”

That solution, according to Docomo Pacific, is dTV+.

Separately, Tinian Mayor Edwin P. Aldan said he has been in contact with Docomo and they had informed him about a wireless cable system that is currently being fine-tuned. Aldan commends Docomo for working hard to provide cable services for customers on Tinian and is hopeful that cable services will soon be connected again.

“They are working hard to have cable service for their customers on Tinian. I know two years is too long and I really hope that they start connecting our cables back,” said Aldan.

Johnson acknowledged that there are some unhappy customers on Tinian but assures that Docomo is working on a better solution for its customers. Docomo also attempted to reach out to the resident. “We were hoping to have the chance to personally address the customer and his concerns; unfortunately, we will respect his decision to remain anonymous and not be addressed,” said the Docomo Pacific statement.

Justine Nauta
Justine Nauta is Saipan Tribune's community and health reporter and has covered a wide range of news beats, including the Northern Marianas College and Commonwealth Health Care Corp. She's currently pursuing a bachelor’s degree in Rehabilitation and Human Services at NMC.

Related Posts

0

BBQ Boaster

Posted On Feb 19 2021
, By
0

Sashimi and Me

Posted On Feb 12 2021
, By
0

Food on my mind

Posted On Jan 21 2021
, By
0

Docomo Pacific launches ‘LINK’ bundles in CNMI

Posted On Dec 11 2020
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

TAGA Plus

April - June 2021 Issue

Today’s Front Page

May 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

schools

Learning about the environment in schools

Posted On May 06 2021
what

Vox Populi: What can we do in the CNMI to protect our environment?

Posted On Apr 29 2021
earth

Happy Earth Day, CNMI!

Posted On Apr 22 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - May 5, 2021

Posted On May 05 2021

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - May 4, 2021

Posted On May 04 2021

Community Brief - April 30, 2021

Posted On Apr 30 2021

BIBA MARIANAS!

Rising star Elvis Han visits Marianas

Posted On Oct 04 2019

MVA woos MICE travel at Beijing workshop

Posted On Sep 05 2019

Guam governor joins GVB delegation to woo Japan

Posted On Sep 03 2019

Weather Forecast

May 10, 2021, 8:11 PM
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
28°C
real feel: 31°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 76%
wind speed: 6 m/s E
wind gusts: 6 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 5:50 AM
sunset: 6:37 PM
© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2021 Saipan Tribune