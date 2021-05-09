Docomo assures ‘new and exciting TV solution’ on Tinian

Share











After years in the making, Docomo Pacific recently announced that Tinian residents will soon see a “new, exciting and affordable TV solution” on the island called dTV+, according to CNMI Docomo Pacific general manager Pauline Johnson.

Johnson said in an email statement that TV services currently being offered on Saipan and Rota will soon be available to Tinian residents as Docomo has been working on a better solution, rather than fixing “what they used to have.”

“We work hard to provide the television content that you know and love at a price that is easier to afford. dTV+ is being offered at less than half the price of traditional cable TV and our teams are working to bring it to the people of Tinian soon,” said Johnson.

Recently, a Tinian resident contacted Saipan Tribune for more answers on why there are limited services on the island since Super Typhoon Yutu hit back in October 2018. The resident raised concerns that they feel neglected since it’s been more than two years already since they had cable TV on Tinian.

When asked for comments, Docomo issued the following statement: “We are always disappointed when we don’t meet our customers’ expectations. For our loyal customers [on] Tinian, we want to extend our apologies for not restoring your cable TV services to pre-[Super] Typhoon Yutu status. Instead of restoring what you used to have, we’ve been working on a better solution.”

That solution, according to Docomo Pacific, is dTV+.

Separately, Tinian Mayor Edwin P. Aldan said he has been in contact with Docomo and they had informed him about a wireless cable system that is currently being fine-tuned. Aldan commends Docomo for working hard to provide cable services for customers on Tinian and is hopeful that cable services will soon be connected again.

“They are working hard to have cable service for their customers on Tinian. I know two years is too long and I really hope that they start connecting our cables back,” said Aldan.

Johnson acknowledged that there are some unhappy customers on Tinian but assures that Docomo is working on a better solution for its customers. Docomo also attempted to reach out to the resident. “We were hoping to have the chance to personally address the customer and his concerns; unfortunately, we will respect his decision to remain anonymous and not be addressed,” said the Docomo Pacific statement.