Budget hearings for DPW, DOC postponed due to typhoon

Share











The Ways and Means Committee of the House of Representatives has postponed the hearings for the budgets of the Department of Public Works and the Department of Corrections as a precautionary measure due to Typhoon Mawar.

As this developed, Senate Judiciary, Government and Law Committee chair Sen. Celina R. Babauta (D-Saipan) also announced yesterday the postponement of their meeting scheduled for today, Wednesday.

House Ways and Means Committee chair Rep. Ralph N. Yumul (Ind-Saipan) informed committee members that the budget hearings for DPW scheduled today, Wednesday, and for DOC tomorrow, Thursday, are postponed until further notice.

Yumul said the official budget hearing notice and agenda will be forthcoming with the new schedule date.

Babauta notified all government employees and private citizens that the meeting scheduled for today, Wednesday, is cancelled until further notice. Among the agenda of the meeting is Senate Bill 23-19 that seeks to remove the payment of land compensation judgements by the Department of Public Lands.

Others on the agenda is Senate Legislative Initiative 23-01 that proposes to amend Article 11, Section 6 of the NMI Constitution to ensure that transferred accrued interest on the investment proceeds is reserved for the benefit of Northern Marianas descents.