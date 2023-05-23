$2.52M FY2023 grants benefit US Virgin Islands  

By
|
Posted on May 24 2023

Tag:
Share

WASHINGTON, D.C.—The U.S. Department of the Interior’s Office of Insular Affairs has announced $2,528,951 in fiscal year 2023 Technical Assistance Program grant funding that will support and benefit the U.S. Virgin Islands.

“The funding this year will support many important needs for the U.S. Virgin Islands, such as emergency response, improving government processes, utilities training, sustainable water resources, and youth mentoring on climate change and natural resources protection,” said assistant secretary for Insular and International Affairs Carmen G. Cantor. “We are especially pleased to be able to support the U.S. Virgin Islands in preparations for the commemoration of 175 years of emancipation.”

Technical Assistance Program grant awards totaling $2,528,951 will be awarded to the territorial government or non-government organizations as follow, with one project being funded in collaboration with the Bureau of Reclamation toward funding water resilience.

USVI territorial government 

  • $655,423 to the Fire Service for Emergency Response Vehicles
  • $300,000 to the Bureau of Information Technology for a Business Process Improvement Technology Solutions project
  • $200,000 to the Office of the Governor to facilitate project programming for the Commemoration of 175 Years of Emancipation in the Virgin Islands
  • $60,000 to the Department of Planning and Natural Resources for the National Historic Register Boundaries Update for the Catherineberg-Jockumsdahl-Herman Farm District project

Nonprofit organizations  

  • $658,050 to the Virgin Islands Architecture Center for Built Heritage and Crafts, Inc. for the VIAC Capacity Building Initiative program
  • $296,500 to the Virgin Islands Water & Power Authority for Water Distribution Training
  • $62,010 to the Ocean Foundation for developing outreach programs and mentoring youth at the Sandy Point National Wildlife Refuge.

Bureau of Reclamation 

$296,968 to the Department of the Interior’s Bureau of Reclamation for a project with the Virgin Islands Water and Power Authority to improve the Sustainability of Water Resources in a Changing Climate through Estimations of Groundwater Recharge on St. Croix.

More information about the U.S. Department of the Interior’s Office of Insular Affairs can be found at www.doi.gov/oia.  (OIA)

Saipan Tribune

Related Posts

0

OIA welcomes 31 from Pacific, USVI to DOI Executive Leadership Development Program

Posted On Dec 07 2022
, By
0

OIA funds study of mitigation options for Sargassum seaweed influx in USVI

Posted On Aug 19 2022
, By
0

OIA opens leadership program for USVI officials

Posted On Jun 03 2022
, By
LOCAL-NEWS_1
0

OIA applauds USVI graduates of Executive Leadership Program

Posted On Jun 30 2021
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

Do you have a social media account?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2023 - April 2023 Issue

Today’s Front Page

May 2023

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Conference highlights UOG Marine Lab’s quest to restore reefs

Posted On Dec 29 2022

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - May 12, 2023

Posted On May 12 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - May 10, 2023

Posted On May 10 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - April 28, 2023

Posted On Apr 28 2023

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

May 24, 2023, 6:09 AM
Rain
Rain
24°C
real feel: 23°C
current pressure: 1000 mb
humidity: 93%
wind speed: 12 m/s E
wind gusts: 16 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 5:47 AM
sunset: 6:41 PM
© 2023 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2023 Saipan Tribune