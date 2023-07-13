Budget resolution referred to Senate Ways and Means

Share











Senate President Edith E. DeLeon Guerrero (D-Saipan) has referred to the Senate Committee on Fiscal Affairs a concurrent resolution that seeks to approve the $172.5-million revenues and resources for fiscal year 2024 as identified by Gov. Arnold I. Palacios in the proposed fiscal year 2024 budget.

DeLeon Guerrero asked the Fiscal Affairs Committee to review Concurrent Resolution 23-2 and make recommendation.

The House of Representatives adopted the concurrent resolution last Friday. House Ways and Means Committee chair Rep. Ralph N. Yumul (Ind-Saipan) is the principal author of the legislation.

Also on Friday, DeLeon Guerrero appointed members of a conference committee, if such committee is necessary, to tackle the concurrent resolution.

Its members are Sen. Donald Manglona (Ind-Rota), chairperson; Sen. Corina L. Magfona (Ind-Saipan), vice chair; Sen. Karl R. King-Nabors (R-Tinian), member; and Sen. Jude U. Hofschneider (R-Tinian) or Sen. Francisco Q. Cruz (R-Tinian), alternate members.

Senate legal counsel Antonette Villagomez, fiscal analyst Dave Demapan, and legislative assistants Jolyn B. Duenas-Tagabuel and Devin C. Macaranas will assist the conferees. (Ferdie de la Torre)