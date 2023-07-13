Eun Jun Wang named to Berea Dean’s List

BEREA, KY—Eun Jun Wang of Saipan has been named to the spring 2023 Dean’s List at Berea College.

A student is named to the Dean’s List who achieves a GPA of 3.4 or higher while passing at least four total credits, a course load equivalent to 16 semester hours.

Berea College awards four-year tuition scholarships to all its students. Supported by Berea’s No-Tuition Promise, Berea College admits only academically promising students with limited economic resources,

All students are required to work at least 10 hours per week in campus and service jobs. and must work 10 hours or more weekly, earning money for books, room and board. (PR)

