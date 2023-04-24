Bulgarian dance group Sofia6 performs at Fiesta Friday

By
|
Posted on Apr 25 2023
Share

Members of the Bulgarian folk dance group Sofia6 pose for a photo after their performance last Friday at the Fiesta Friday in Garapan. (CHRYSTAL MARINO)

A visiting dance group from Bulgaria that is set to participate in a folk dance festival in Guam later this week performed a series of traditional dances and songs on the Fiesta Friday stage last Friday at the CNMI Museum Grounds.

The 18-member traditional dance group, Sofia6, wowed one of Fiesta Friday’s larger crowds, with the group’s performance evoking smiles and lightheartedness as members of the community, old and young, not only looked on but later also participated as Sofia6 members taught the audience one of their dances. The closing performance drew many individuals to the front of the stage, creating a circle, then a snake line, as they learned and participated in the folk dance as well.

Sofia6 is in this part of the world to participate in the first Mariana Islands International Dance & Arts Festival, which will take place on April 27 to 30 in Guam.

Sofia6 choreographer and director Nikolay Nestorov said their group was immediately made to feel welcome upon arriving on Saipan.

“Saipan is the place we have always dreamed of, and we were amazed by the warm greeting at the airport and the amazing people here, and we feel at home,” he said.

He said they’ve been organizing an international folklore festival in Bulgaria’s capital, Sofia, for 27 years, and it was through this that they became familiar with the dances of the Marianas. “A couple of years ago, we had invited a group from Guam, so we are familiar with your cultural dances and life…,” Nestorov said. For this year, they have once again invited a Guam delegation to participate in the 28th edition of the Bulgaria festival.

When asked if they would visit Saipan again, Nestorov said, “Yes, of course, it would be a pleasure for us. We want to explore your culture lifestyle a lot more.”

One of the dancers, Anelia Lukanova, said they are “very happy to see such a warm people here on this beautiful island. We were very blessed, really, to see the beauty and hope that soon we are going to learn more about your culture. We enjoyed the food, we enjoy the weather, so really it was a paradise for us. Thank you for inviting us!”

Members of the community join Sofia6 in performing a traditional dance during the Fiesta Friday last Friday in Garapan. (CHRYSTAL MARINO)

The group was initially brought in to perform on the Annual Flame Tree Arts Festival stage, but with the event’s postponement, the team has, nonetheless, still been able to share their rich culture and bring smiles to many on island, visiting the Man’Amko Center, the Office of the Mayor, calling on Gov. Arnold I. Palacios, and also performing last Saturday at the American Red Cross event in Susupe and yesterday at the Mt Carmel School auditorium. They will be performing this morning at Marianas High School. They also took a traditional ride on one of 500 Sail’s canoes.

The group will be departing today, Tuesday, for Guam where they will participate in the Mariana Islands Dance Festival.

As an acclaimed international dance group, Sofia6 has received many awards, including its sixth world award at the Estampas del Mundo in Mexico City in 2016. The group also won first prizes at the International Folklore Festival in Albania in 2021, the International Folk Music and Dance Festival in Serbia in 2020, and the Grand Prix at the International Folklore Festival in Romania in 2020.

Chrystal Marino | Correspondents | Correspondents
A correspondent for Saipan Tribune, Chrystal Marino enjoys travelling, writing and meeting new people. When she is not writing, she finds ways to be involved in the community. She currently covers community beats. For any community news stories reach out to her at chrystal_marino@saipantribune.com.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

Do you agree with the Commonwealth Utilities Corp.’s move to strictly enforce the rule to cut utility services to agencies/groups with large unpaid arrears?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2023 - April 2023 Issue

Today’s Front Page

April 2023

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Conference highlights UOG Marine Lab’s quest to restore reefs

Posted On Dec 29 2022

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - April 24, 2023

Posted On Apr 24 2023
community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - April 19, 2023

Posted On Apr 19 2023
Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - April 10, 2023

Posted On Apr 10 2023

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

April 25, 2023, 6:20 AM
Cloudy
Cloudy
27°C
real feel: 29°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 83%
wind speed: 6 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 6 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 5:57 AM
sunset: 6:33 PM
© 2023 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2023 Saipan Tribune