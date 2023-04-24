Rota bookmobile nears reality; JKPL is also reaching out to San Antonio

Joining the celebration of National Library Week, Gov. Arnold I. Palacios, and Lt. Gov. David M. Apatang sign three proclamations recognizing National Library Week, National Library Workers’ Day, and Library Outreach Day, during a signing ceremony at the Joeten-Kiyu Public Library in Susupe last Friday. (CHRYSTAL MARINO)

Gov. Arnold I. Palacios, and Lt. Gov. David M. Apatang signed three proclamations at the Joeten-Kiyu Public Library last Friday to recognize the benefits of public libraries and the devoted effort and work of librarians throughout country, in particular the important role the JKPL plays in the CNMI community.

The three proclamations separately designates the celebration of National Library Week, National Library Workers’ Day, and Library Outreach Day in the CNMI.

During the signing, Palacios said that $100,000 will be allocated to JKPL so it could acquire a bookmobile for Rota.

JKPL library director Erlinda Naputi later explained that the Rota library—AC Atalig Memorial Library—is located further from the community, making it less accessible to children, hence the need for a bookmobile, which Naputi said was first suggested by former Rota mayor Efraim Atalig.

She said the Rota library is actually a converted space within the Rota Mayor’s Office. “They have a smaller conference room…that we opened up in 2011 as a public library for the community. However, the location of the AC Atalig Memorial Library is really out of place. It’s in the center of the island and the villages are so far away,” she said.

With a bookmobile, Naputi said the children and the community can avail the same opportunities Saipan has.

Naputi said that Atalig had told her that if there’s an opportunity for a bookmobile for Rota, that would be a great way to promote the library.

As soon as the new Rota bookmobile financing is a done deal, Naputi said they will be working with Rota Mayor Aubry Hocog to hold a contest where Rota artists can design their bookmobile. The winning art will be incorporated in the design for the bookmobile, before shipping it to Rota. “We’re so excited and I’m so thankful that Gov. Palacios is actually going to pull through with this much needed bookmobile on Rota,” she said.

Naputi also said they are hard at work in bringing a library to San Antonio on Saipan as well. She shared that having grown up in the village, the place is close to her heart and she saw a great response from the kids every time JKPL would bring the bookmobile to the village.

“I grew up there and…I know the kids need it. Based on out outreach with the bookmobile whenever we go out…the San Antonio area is one of the highly used, with the highest numbers. So I worked hard and worked with the team to secure some funding.” She said they are still working on changing the name of the current facility from Fernando Benavente Memorial Center to its original name, Fernando M Benavente Library, before they officially unveil it. “For now, the facility is open and functioning. The kids love it, you should see the kids when they are there.”

