Business Briefs – May 29, 2023

Bank of Hawaii’s Harmon Branch reopens May 27

Following Super Typhoon Mawar, Bank of Hawaii reopened its Harmon Branch on Guam last May 27, from 9am to 1pm.

Given the power outages across the West Pacific region, some Bank of Hawaii ATMs on Guam and Saipan are not functioning. For a current list of ATMs that are operating on Guam and Saipan, please visit the Bank of Hawai‘i website at: https://www.boh.com/mawar.

Call Center operations remain open to assist customers. West Pacific region customers may continue to contact Bank of Hawaii through its Call Center at 1-877-553-2424 for Guam and Saipan. Bank of Hawai‘i’s Call Center on Guam will be automatically re-routed to Hawai‘i.

Online and mobile banking services will continue to operate unless power interruptions are experienced. Bank of Hawai‘i will also place public updates on all of its social media platforms (Facebook: www.facebook.com/bankofhawaii, Instagram: www.instagram.com/bankofhawaii and Twitter: www.twitter.com/bankofhawaii, as well as its website: www.boh.com). (PR)

Bank of Guam opens Yigo branch last Saturday

Bank of Guam opened their Yigo Branch last Saturday, May 27, 2023 from 9am to 1pm for check cashing and withdrawals.

Bank of Guam continues their efforts to restore their ATM network and Familia Contact Center.

For the latest updates on Bank of Guam operations, follow @bankofguam on Facebook and Instagram or visit bankorquam.com. (PR)

Bank of Guam reopens Garapan and Tinian branches

Effective Friday, May 26, 2023, Bank of Guam branches in Garapan and Tinian branches resumed normal operating hours with limited transactions.

Bank of Guam continues their efforts to restore their ATM network, Online Banking platform, and Familia Contact Center.

“Like many of you, our Bank of Guam Familia has been hit hard. We are trying our hast to restore services and connect with our teams so we can reopen our Guam branch network soon. Thank vou for your patience and understanding, we will get there Guam!” said Bank of Guam president and CEO Joaquin P. L.G. Cook.

For the latest updates on Bank of Guam operations, follow @bankofguam on Facebook and Instagram or visit bankofguam.com. (PR)

Bank of Hawaii’s Hagatna branch to reopen on Tuesday, May 30

Hagatna and Harmon Branches to resume normal operating hours following Monday holiday

Following Super Typhoon Mawar, Bank of Hawaii is planning to reopen its Hagatna Branch on Guam for normal operating hours starting on Tuesday, May 30:

• Weekdays: 9am-4pm
• Saturdays: 9am-1pm
• Sundays: closed

Bank of Hawai‘i’s Harmon Branch reopened for operations on Saturday, May 27, from 9am to 1pm and will resume normal operating hours on Tuesday, May 30, as well.

Given the power outages across the West Pacific region, some Bank of Hawaii ATMs on Guam and Saipan are not functioning. For a current list of ATMs that are operating on Guam and Saipan, please visit the Bank of Hawai'i website at: https://www.boh.com/mawar.

Call Center operations remain open to assist customers. West Pacific region customers may continue to contact Bank of Hawaii through its Call Center at 1-877-553-2424 for Guam and Saipan. Bank of Hawaii's Call Center on Guam will be automatically re-routed to Hawaii.

Online and mobile banking services will continue to operate unless power interruptions are experienced. Bank of Hawai'i will also place public updates on all of its social media platforms (Facebook: www.facebook.com/bankofhawaii, Instagram: www.instagram.com/bankofhawaii and Twitter: www.twitter.com/bankofhawaii, as well as its website: www.boh.com).

