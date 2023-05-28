United humanitarian flight to Guam expected May 28

Share











In the wake of Typhoon Mawar, United Airlines launched on May 27 its first humanitarian flight to Guam, a Boeing 777 from San Francisco, loaded with supplies from its disaster relief partners, including The American Red Cross. The flight was expected to land in Guam yesterday, May 28, at 1:58pm.

Aid in this first shipment includes cases of blood product, each blood donation has the potential to save more than one life; 480 clean up kits including work gloves, trash bags, collapsible mop, cleaning materials, etc.; and 5,760 comfort kits including hygiene products like soap, toothpaste, toothbrush, facial tissues, etc.

Having been a part of the Guam community since 1968, United has 800 employees on the island and has been actively checking on their welfare, assessing damage at the airport, making plans to assist in the humanitarian response and working to provide access to and from the island.

United is working alongside officials at Antonio B. Won Pat International Airport to resume commercial service as soon as the airport is able to manage flight operations and passengers in the terminal. United has canceled scheduled Guam flights through Monday, May 29, and extended a travel waiver through June 5.

United aids communities in crisis after natural and man-made disasters by delivering supplies and volunteers using our planes. We also partner with nonprofits best equipped to provide relief to the communities that need it. In the recent past, United used its global network to ship COVID-19 vaccines, support the evacuation of Afghans to the U.S., and donated cargo space for shipments of much-needed infant formula.

United is Guam’s hometown airline

United has been the hometown airline in Guam and Micronesia since 1968, when Continental Airlines started Air Micronesia. United and Continental merged in 2010.

Guam is home to about 800 locally based employees.

United flies to Guam from Honolulu, Tokyo, and throughout Micronesia, providing critical air travel and cargo service to this U.S. territory. United is the only airline connecting Guam and the Northern Mariana Islands to the island nations of Palau, the Federated States of Micronesia, and the Marshall Islands with the broader U.S. and global aviation network.

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, United demonstrated its commitment to these communities by: