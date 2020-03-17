Businesswoman of the Year Gala postponed

Share







BARRIGADA HEIGHTS, Guam—Guam Business Magazine regrets to announce the postponement of the Businesswoman of the Year Gala at the Hyatt Regency Guam on April 25.

The event will be rescheduled for later in the year.

Maureen N. Maratita, publisher of Guam Business Magazine, said, “I would like to thank our 2020 Nominees for graciously accepting their nominations, and we look forward to honoring them in the coming months.

“It’s important that we all focus on the realities of COVID-19 right now.

“I would also like to recognize the overwhelming support we have received from the communities in Guam and the Northern Mariana Islands for this program for the past 14 years.”

For more information, contact Morgan Legel, editorial coordinator, Guam Business Magazine at (671) 649-0883 ext. 128. (PR)