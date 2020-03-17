Top seeds deliver

Share







Three favored players in the inaugural Bridge Capital Tennis Classic lived up to expectations after ruling their respective events last weekend at the Pacific Islands Club hard courts.

No. 1 seed Robbie Schorr topped the men’s open singles contest, while Dong Min Lee and Hoo Wang, who were also seeded first in their group, won the men’s over 40 and women’s 3.0 singles events, respectively.

Schorr did not drop a single set in the eight-player field to clinch the division championship. He started his title bid with a 6-2, 6-1 win over Jeff Race and then defeated Moris Villanueva in straight sets, too, 6-1, 6-0, to bag the finals berth at the top half of the draw. Villanueva, before losing to Schorr, prevailed against Colin Ramsey, 6-2, 6-3.

No. 2 seed Jimin Woo and Ken Song also needed only two sets to make it to the semifinals of the bottom half of the draw. Song downed Sean Lee, 7-6, 6-3, while Woo swept Malika Miyawaki, 6-0, 6-0. Woo then outclassed Song in the semis, 7-5, 6-2, while Schorr beat the former in the finals, 6-2, 6-1.

In the men’s over 40 singles, Dong Min Lee nearly had a perfect run in the competition. He crushed John Bradley in the semis, 6-0, 6-0, and then dominated Il Kyu Hwang in the finals, 6-1, 6-0.

Before bowing to Lee, Hwang won over Edwin Simbulan, 5-7, 6-2, 11-9, and stunned No. 2 seed Gary Ramsey, 6-7, 6-2, 10-7. Bradley, on the other hand, prevailed against Wan Sun Lee, 6-0, 6-0, before losing to Dong Min Lee.

Meanwhile, Wang rounded out the singles champions list in the opening week of the Northern Mariana Islands Tennis Association-organized tournament after topping No. 2 seed Yuko Kumada, 6-2, 6-1.

Wang made it to the finals following a 6-0, 6-2 win over Ella Kim, who marched into the semis after eliminating Julia Yoo, 7-5, 6-0, in one of the two matches at the upper half of the draw.

At the lower half, Kumada escaped with a 6-2, 4-6, 10-6 victory over Michelle Wang to set up the title match between the Top 2 seeds in the division.

The adults singles and a couple of doubles games were scheduled in Week 1, while the second and final week of the competition reserved for junior singles and doubles is suspended indefinitely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.