Call for nominations for 2022 Governor’s Humanities Awards

The Northern Marianas Humanities Council is inviting the general public to nominate deserving individuals or organizations for a 2022 Governor’s Humanities Award.

Each year, the Northern Marianas Humanities Council works in collaboration with the Office of the Governor to honor and recognize individuals and groups who make outstanding contributions to the humanities in the CNMI community. Nominations should be limited to contributions in one or more of the following categories:

-Research and Publication in the Humanities

-Preservation of CNMI History

-Preservation of Traditional Cultural Practices

-Outstanding Humanities Teacher (in or out of the classroom setting)

-Lifetime Achievement in the Humanities

Nomination forms and more information about each award category are available on the Northern Marianas Humanities Council’s website at nmhcouncil.org. The deadline to submit a nomination is Sept. 23, 2022.

Awardees will be recognized in October during Humanities Month.

The humanities include the study and interpretation of language; linguistics; literature; history; jurisprudence; philosophy; archaeology; comparative religion; ethics; the history, criticism, and theory of the arts; those aspects of social sciences which have humanistic content and employ humanistic methods; and the human environment with particular attention to our diverse heritage, traditions, and history. (PR)