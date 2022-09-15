MVA preps for JATA Tourism Expo 2022 

For the first time since the last in-person event in 2019, the Marianas Visitors Authority is preparing to join representatives of other international countries and regions next week at Japan’s largest annual travel show. 

JATA Tourism EXPO 2022, organized by Japan Travel and Tourism Association and Japan Association of Travel Agents., is internationally recognized as one of the largest travel events in the world and presents Japan as a tourism nation to the world. It will be held on Sept. 22-25, 2022, at Tokyo Big Sight Convention Center in Tokyo, Japan. 

In an invitation letter to MVA members to join the event, MVA managing director Priscilla M. Iakopo underscored the significance of the expo. 

“A comprehensive travel trade event, JATA Tourism EXPO Japan gathers key players from both the travel and tourism industry and travel-related business fields,” said Iakopo. “JATA Tourism Expo Japan offers a fusion of opportunities, ranging from business meetings, insight sharing, discussions, media coverage and direct business-to-business and business-to-consumer promotion of tour products, facilities, and destinations.” 

For the last two years, JATA Online Travel Mart Webinar provided opportunities for travel agents to attend destination seminars and meetings with the MVA and other destination marketing offices online. This year, the MVA will have a promotional booth highlighted by live, indigenous dance and arts and crafts demonstrations. (PR)

