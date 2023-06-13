Camacho earns degree from Hollins
ROANOKE, VA—De Faustina Camacho of Saipan received the BS in Psychology during Hollins University’s 181st commencement ceremony last May 21, 2023.
Hollins is an independent liberal arts university offering undergraduate liberal arts education for women and selected graduate programs for women and men. The university features 29 undergraduate majors and 15 coed graduate and certificate programs. Hollins is also home to a nationally recognized creative writing program; the innovative Batten Leadership Institute; and the Rutherfoord Center for Experiential Learning, which encompasses study abroad at an array of destinations around the world, domestic and international internships with top tier businesses and organizations, and undergraduate research opportunities in a range of fields. (PR)