Stakeholders’ Meeting focuses on military updates

Lt. Governor David M. Apatang, is his capacity as acting governor last week, met with military officials, federal partners, and CNMI departments and agencies at the Grandvrio hotel in Garapan as part of the CNMI Stakeholders’ Meeting, which was conducted by Indo-Pacific Command.

The CNMI Stakeholders Meeting is a recurring meeting between CNMI Stakeholders and INDOPACOM that is held quarterly.

Among the items discussed included the 2023 CNMI Military Training Outlook, updates on the Tinian port, port calls on Saipan, the CNMI Joint Military Training meetings held, which discussed the updated Environmental Impact Statement on Tinian, and the upcoming Innovative Readiness Training in July.

In attendance with Apatang were INDOPACOM Maj. Gen. Mark A. Hashimoto, special assistant for Military Affairs Daniel I. Aquino, Tinian Mayor Edwin P. Aldan, the Tinian Legislative Delegation, OIA field representative Harry C. Blanco, Cabinet officials, and partnering departments and agencies.

Joint Region Marianas commander Rear Adm. Benjamin Nicholson and U.S. Pacific Fleet commander Rear Adm. Jeffrey J. Kilian attended the meeting virtually. (PR)