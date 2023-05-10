Camacho wants $200K transferred to Gualo Rai road project

May 11 2023

Saipan Mayor Ramon Jose Blas Camacho is recalling the fund certification under the Municipality of Saipan’s account in the amount of $200,000, but he would like to transfer the amount to the Earhart Drive Improvement Project in Gualo Rai.

In a letter to Finance Secretary Tracy B. Norita Monday, Camacho said the invitation to bid for the Flores Rosa St. Road and Drainage Improvement Project was announced before his term as mayor and he has been informed that this project was funded during the 22nd Legislature in the amounts of $240,000 under Saipan Local Law 22-10 and $280,000 under Saipan Local Law 22-15.

Camacho said the Department of Public Works awarded the project to JAG Corp. (CNMI) LLC in the amount of $344,320.

Ramon Jose Blas Camacho

In December 2022, he said, the Saipan and Northern Islands Legislative Delegation passed House Local Bill 22-43, Substitute 1, that appropriates unobligated funds under Saipan Local Law 22-10 in the amount of $430,000 from the casino license fee collected from the casino licensee, Imperial Pacific International (CNMI) LLC.

Rep. Blas Jonathan T. Attao (Ind-Saipan), who is the author of the bill, stated that the only main difference in the substitute bill is they’re removing $150,000 from the Flores Rosa St. project funding, reducing the amount to $280,000.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com

