GRMC to announce its honoree of The DAISY Award

DEDEDO, Guam—Guam Regional Medical City will announce the nurse recipient of The DAISY Award on Friday, May 12, 2023, 7:30am at the Dusit Thani Guam.

This marks the third year of GRMC’s participation in The DAISY Award to recognize a nurse who has made a uniquely significant impact on the lives of patients and their families.

The DAISY Award—which stands for Disease Attacking the Immune SYstem—was created by the family of the late Patrick Barnes, who at the age of 33, was diagnosed with Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura, an auto-immune disease characterized by low levels of the blood cells that prevent bleeding. When Barnes passed, the family wanted to honor his memory by creating The DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses.

Barnes’ wife, Tena, said: “We wanted to give patients, families, and co-workers an easy way to express their gratitude for nurses who provide extraordinary compassionate care, and we wanted the program to honor nurses all year long—not only during Nurses Week.”

The DAISY Award has since been adopted by healthcare organizations across the continuum of care all over the U.S. and beyond to honor nurses for delivering outstanding care to patients and their families.

GRMC’s 2023 DAISY Award recipient will receive a certificate proclaiming the recipient an “Extraordinary Nurse”; a DAISY Award pin; a unique, hand-carved serpentine stone from Zimbabwe titled “A Healer’s Touch”; a Spotlight feature on the DAISY website; and a Spotlight feature on GRMC’s social media.

Last year’s DAISY Award recipient was Kristine “KC” Conde, a registered nurse in GRMC’s Intensive Care Unit. (PR)