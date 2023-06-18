Camacho works with youth senators

Share











Saipan Mayor Ramon “RB” Camacho established a partnership with the 19th CNMI Youth Congress last Wednesday, June 7, 2023—the first time a working partnership of this kind has been created between the Saipan mayor and local youth leaders.

Camacho recognized the opportunity to provide mentorship and guidance for youth leaders by including them in programs that are facilitated under the mayor’s office, as well as allowing youth leaders to take a more active role to inspire the local youth.

Camacho emphasized the importance of an active and physical lifestyle for the youth. He believes in developing the health and well-being of the youth through physically active sports and games—a sentiment echoed by the youth senators.

In their discussions, the 19th CNMI Youth Congress leaders shared some goals and inquired about Camacho’s insights and recommendations on how to be effective leaders as they embark on their roles. One idea shared by youth senator Aiden C. Yumul was to invest more efforts into cultural preservation. He wants to create more opportunities for the youth to expand their knowledge in the local language and traditions.

Youth senator Filomenaleonisa Iakopo also uggested creating a track and field program to encourage physical fitness and mental health among the youth. An avid athlete herself, Iakopo stated that she will be assisted by a two-time Olympian champion who will provide expertise and knowledge in the sport.

The mayor and the youth senators discussed the different programs the Youth Congress hopes to establish and the different goals they hope to accomplish. The mayor gave his full support to the youth senators and their initiatives. Both sides discussed ways on how to work together to create new opportunities for the local youth.

Camacho and the 19th Youth Congress agreed to further cooperate on future initiatives for the youth of the CNMI. (Saipan Tribune)