SHS clinic continues to provide essential animal health services

By
|
Posted on Jun 19 2023

Tag:
Share

Dr. Whitney Collins performs surgery on a pet dog. (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO)

 

Saipan Humane Society clinic director Ruby Ma cuddles with a clinic patient. (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO)

Saipan Humane Society, the newly established 501c3 non-profit animal welfare organization in the CNMI, announced yesterday the continued success of their veterinary clinic, offering surgeries and consultations to pets in need.

Despite initial challenges caused by a recent Typhoon Mawar and rescheduling to accommodate changes in veterinarian schedules, the dedicated volunteer team remains steadfast in their mission to deliver high-quality animal health services to the CNMI community.

“We are a very small team, with only three of us coordinating care for an island with 20,000 dogs and countless cats. We deeply appreciate the patience and understanding of our community as we work toward increasing our capacity to provide comprehensive animal health services,” said SHS president Lauren Cabrera.

The clinic has provided surgeries and consultations to a considerable number of animals in need, showcasing the community’s eagerness to ensure the well-being of their pets.  On a typical day, the clinic will see between 20-50 patients for needs ranging from Bravecto and vaccines to lump removals, amputations, and spay/neuter surgeries.

Saipan Humane Society dedicates all the funds they receive toward purchasing necessary supplies and medications for the clinic. The high cost of starting a veterinary clinic poses significant financial challenges. However, the team remains committed to their cause and hopes to reach a point where they can compensate their full-time volunteers and expand their team.

Ruby Ma, the clinic director, exemplifies the organization’s dedication by working long hours at the clinic and spending additional time completing financial statements and data entry.

“We believe in the importance of being a sustainable and financially transparent organization, but this requires considerable effort,” explained Ma.

Despite the overwhelming volume of phone calls and messages received daily, the team has limited capacity to respond to each inquiry but expresses gratitude for the understanding and support of the community.

The veterinary clinic, coordinated by Saipan Humane Society, is made possible through the generosity of donors and volunteers, as well as a strong partnership with the Saipan Mayor’s Dog Control Program. The SHS clinic is situated within the recently built Mayor’s Animal Shelter in As Perdido.

“This partnership has significantly enhanced the availability of services to our community, and we are thrilled to be a part of it,” said Martin Pangelinan, manager of the Dog Control Program.

The program’s staff members have acquired proficiency in various veterinary technician duties, including preparing animals for surgery, monitoring post-operative recovery, and performing procedures such as removing breathing tubes as animals wake up from anesthesia. Additionally, the collaboration facilitates the provision of humane euthanasia for shelter dogs that are sick and suffering, a solemn reality that the organization must address.

Dr. Whitney Collins, who has extended her second stay on Saipan, has been instrumental in helping the team catch up on surgeries and addressing numerous requests for veterinary consultations.

Collins has also provided invaluable training to the SHS and DCP teams, imparting skills such as the examination of skin and fecal samples under a microscope, insertion of IV catheters, and more.

Saipan Humane Society extends gratitude to the many community donors who have made this clinic possible. Saipan Vegas Hotel generously sponsored accommodations for the visiting veterinarian, which would have otherwise placed a significant financial burden on the volunteer-run organization. Atkins Kroll provided a sponsored vehicle for the veterinarian’s transportation. Several local restaurants, including The Shack, Godfather’s, Spicy Thai, Lucky Bill’s, American Pizza Bar and Grill, and Oh My Grill, stepped forward to sponsor lunches for the volunteer team, fostering a sense of community support.

Looking toward the future, Saipan Humane Society aims to grow to a point where they can sustain paid staff and expand their team.

“The people here care deeply for their pets, and the demand for veterinary services is overwhelming. We strive to make our services accessible to all. We are hoping to receive more financial support to help us get through the painful startup phase so we can become a sustainable clinic here for the long haul,” said Cabrera.

Ultimately, the organization hopes to bring veterinarians on a regular basis throughout the year. When no veterinarian is present, they will continue to offer limited services and consultations in collaboration with virtual veterinarians. (PR)

Contributing Author

Related Posts

0

USDOL to provide worker safety, health experts

Posted On Jun 05 2023
, By
0

Tinian Poetry Slam amplifies student voices on mental health

Posted On May 31 2023
, By
0

Cabrera in Fiji for animal health training

Posted On Mar 30 2023
, By
0

Neurologist to discuss brain health as part of UOG’s dementia care sessions for March

Posted On Mar 16 2023
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

Should the CNMI public be educated about gun laws in the Commonwealth?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2023 - April 2023 Issue

Today’s Front Page

June 2023

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Conference highlights UOG Marine Lab’s quest to restore reefs

Posted On Dec 29 2022

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - June 16, 2023

Posted On Jun 16 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - June 15, 2013

Posted On Jun 15 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - June 14, 2023

Posted On Jun 14 2023

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

June 19, 2023, 11:02 AM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
31°C
real feel: 39°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 74%
wind speed: 6 m/s E
wind gusts: 6 m/s
UV-Index: 8
sunrise: 5:48 AM
sunset: 6:49 PM
© 2023 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2023 Saipan Tribune