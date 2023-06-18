SHS clinic continues to provide essential animal health services

Share











Saipan Humane Society, the newly established 501c3 non-profit animal welfare organization in the CNMI, announced yesterday the continued success of their veterinary clinic, offering surgeries and consultations to pets in need.

Despite initial challenges caused by a recent Typhoon Mawar and rescheduling to accommodate changes in veterinarian schedules, the dedicated volunteer team remains steadfast in their mission to deliver high-quality animal health services to the CNMI community.

“We are a very small team, with only three of us coordinating care for an island with 20,000 dogs and countless cats. We deeply appreciate the patience and understanding of our community as we work toward increasing our capacity to provide comprehensive animal health services,” said SHS president Lauren Cabrera.

The clinic has provided surgeries and consultations to a considerable number of animals in need, showcasing the community’s eagerness to ensure the well-being of their pets. On a typical day, the clinic will see between 20-50 patients for needs ranging from Bravecto and vaccines to lump removals, amputations, and spay/neuter surgeries.

Saipan Humane Society dedicates all the funds they receive toward purchasing necessary supplies and medications for the clinic. The high cost of starting a veterinary clinic poses significant financial challenges. However, the team remains committed to their cause and hopes to reach a point where they can compensate their full-time volunteers and expand their team.

Ruby Ma, the clinic director, exemplifies the organization’s dedication by working long hours at the clinic and spending additional time completing financial statements and data entry.

“We believe in the importance of being a sustainable and financially transparent organization, but this requires considerable effort,” explained Ma.

Despite the overwhelming volume of phone calls and messages received daily, the team has limited capacity to respond to each inquiry but expresses gratitude for the understanding and support of the community.

The veterinary clinic, coordinated by Saipan Humane Society, is made possible through the generosity of donors and volunteers, as well as a strong partnership with the Saipan Mayor’s Dog Control Program. The SHS clinic is situated within the recently built Mayor’s Animal Shelter in As Perdido.

“This partnership has significantly enhanced the availability of services to our community, and we are thrilled to be a part of it,” said Martin Pangelinan, manager of the Dog Control Program.

The program’s staff members have acquired proficiency in various veterinary technician duties, including preparing animals for surgery, monitoring post-operative recovery, and performing procedures such as removing breathing tubes as animals wake up from anesthesia. Additionally, the collaboration facilitates the provision of humane euthanasia for shelter dogs that are sick and suffering, a solemn reality that the organization must address.

Dr. Whitney Collins, who has extended her second stay on Saipan, has been instrumental in helping the team catch up on surgeries and addressing numerous requests for veterinary consultations.

Collins has also provided invaluable training to the SHS and DCP teams, imparting skills such as the examination of skin and fecal samples under a microscope, insertion of IV catheters, and more.

Saipan Humane Society extends gratitude to the many community donors who have made this clinic possible. Saipan Vegas Hotel generously sponsored accommodations for the visiting veterinarian, which would have otherwise placed a significant financial burden on the volunteer-run organization. Atkins Kroll provided a sponsored vehicle for the veterinarian’s transportation. Several local restaurants, including The Shack, Godfather’s, Spicy Thai, Lucky Bill’s, American Pizza Bar and Grill, and Oh My Grill, stepped forward to sponsor lunches for the volunteer team, fostering a sense of community support.

Looking toward the future, Saipan Humane Society aims to grow to a point where they can sustain paid staff and expand their team.

“The people here care deeply for their pets, and the demand for veterinary services is overwhelming. We strive to make our services accessible to all. We are hoping to receive more financial support to help us get through the painful startup phase so we can become a sustainable clinic here for the long haul,” said Cabrera.

Ultimately, the organization hopes to bring veterinarians on a regular basis throughout the year. When no veterinarian is present, they will continue to offer limited services and consultations in collaboration with virtual veterinarians. (PR)