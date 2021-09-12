“Campus Collaboration” at NMTI today

Posted on Sep 13 2021

The Northern Marianas Technical Institute will be holding a “Campus Collaboration” today, Sept. 13, from 2 to 5pm, at its Lower Base facility. Students, faculty, and volunteers will work together on several beautification projects, and will be treated to food prepared by NMTI’s culinary students during a student mixer that will take place right after the event.

In an interview with student activities coordinator and culinary instructor Ben Babauta Jr. on Thursday, he said the goal is to provide hands-on experience for NMTI’s students as well as to foster connections between the school’s various classes. Babauta expects a turnout of around 50 people at the event, with Kagman High School’s Class of 2011 volunteering today.

“What we’re trying to do is get our students involved, so that they feel that they’re part of the school and not just taking classes. We want them to have some hands-on experience, as well as volunteer work and good leadership skills, and to demonstrate teamwork throughout the whole event,” said Babauta.

Those participating in the “Campus Collaboration” will work on beautifying NMTI’s parking lot, painting a mural to make a wall look like an aquarium, and improving a portion of a veranda at NMTI’s Lower Base facility.

Those interested in volunteering or learning more about the event can call NMTI at 235-6684 or 323-6600.

Joshua Santos | Reporter
Joshua Santos is a Mount Carmel School AlumKnight and University of Florida Gator Grad with a passion for writing. He is one of Saipan Tribune’s newest reporters. Josh enjoys golf, chess, and playing video games with friends in his spare time. Reach out to him @rarebasedjosh on all socials.

