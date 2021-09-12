Remembering 9/11 20 years later

Share











Editor’s Note: Delegate Uifa’atali Amata released the following statement to commemorate the heroic stories and lost lives on Sept. 11, 2001, as last Saturday marked the 20th anniversary of the attacks.

Our nation will always remember Sept. 11th, and this year marks 20 years since the attacks that changed our country and revealed many heroes. Most people remember where they were when they first heard or saw the news. I was in Washington, D.C., and I remember the chaos of that emotional day, including taking hours to drive a few miles across town in traffic, and seeing the dark smoke against the sky from the nearby Pentagon. We knew the world had changed.

Sept. 11th will always be a day that causes us to think of the thousands who lost their lives, the grief of the families who miss their loved ones today, and the brave actions of those responding to save as many as possible. History will preserve the incredible bravery of the firefighters, police, first responders, and the passengers on Flight 93, and individual acts of kindness and selflessness in personal stories from those who were there. Today we say a special thank you to all the law enforcement, firefighters and first responders, knowing we rely on your professionalism in a time of crisis. Over these 20 years since, an entire generation has served in our armed forces, including many from American Samoa. We are so grateful to all our veterans and our service members. May God bless American Samoa and the United States with peace and freedom.