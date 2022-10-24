CANDIDATES

Share











AUBRY MANGLONA HOCOG

Position sought: Mayor of Rota

Party: NMI Republican Party

Highest educational attainment:

Master of Arts in Public Administration

Master of Arts in Education

Bachelor of Arts in Political Science

Work background relevant to public office:

Currently serving as Special Assistant for Programs and Grants under the Office of the Municipality of Rota.

Present chairwoman for the board of directors for the Commonwealth Economic Development Authority.

Former chairwoman and member for the board of directors for the Northern Marianas Housing Corp.

Commissioner for the First Senatorial District, 2nd Marianas Political Status Commission

Top three advocacies:

Economy (promoting partnerships with Guam and private/public sectors and the encouragement of local entrepreneurs)

Industry (business, agriculture, trades, fishing)

Empowering people (youth programs, employee trainings, promoting higher education and certification to build professional capacity)

JOSEPH LEE PAN TENORIO GUERRERO

Position sought: Mayor of Saipan

Party: CNMI Republican Party

Highest educational attainment:

Golden Gate University, San Francisco 197501978

University of Phoenix Online, 2003-2004

Work background relevant to public office:

-Precinct 1 representative, CNMI Legislature – January 2015 – present

-Chief of Parole – January 2006 – 2015

-Parole Officer II, October 2000-Januar 2006

-Parole Officer I, October 1998-October 2000

Researcher, CNMI Board of Parole, February 1996 -September 1998

Message:

An individual’s right to vote provides them with the opportunity to have their voices heard, it took years of protesting and fighting to obtain the right to vote for everyone. It is important that you exercise your right and assert your power because voting is more than simply selecting a candidate. It is about choosing policies and individuals that will serve your best interests when making decisions that will have an impact on your community.

For the past six years, as a representative, I have focused on making decisions that serve the best interests of not only the people in Precinct 1 but also those in the entire CNMI.

When we take pride in our community and ensure that it is well maintained and developed, we ensure that we guarantee that not only our people remain safe and healthy, but that we maintain the momentum of attracting visitors to return and boost our economy, for which we rely heavily upon.

I am Joseph Lee Pan Tenorio Guerrero, and I request that you exercise your right to vote this November, since your voice is significant in our democracy. It is extremely important that you do not permit confusion regarding voting to prevent you from exercising your right to vote. In this election, I humbly ask for your vote of confidence to vote No. 1 on the ballot for Lee Pan as your mayoral candidate. It is my commitment to the people of the CNMI that everything I do will be in their best interest.

DENNIS JAMES C. MENDIOLA

Position sought: Senator

Party: NMI Republican Party

Highest educational attainment:

Master of Public Administration, Disaster Management, American Military University

Current: Bachelor of Science, Public Administration, University of Guam; Minor Military Science (Leadership)

Experience

Special Assistant, Homeland Security & Emergency Management

• Disaster readiness- MOC

• Post COVID-19 community outreach

• Organizational restructuring to improve efficiency and service levels

• Renovation of the Emergency Operations Center and administrative offices

• Commissioner, Department of Fire & Emergency Medical Services

• Expanded Rota Fire Station 9 to include apparatus bay

• Secured 215 fire suppression gear, 35 for Rota

• Established Command & Control (C2)

• Built the department’s manning roster from 120 to 180

• Graduated 32 additional firefighters

• Restructured the department to promote efficiency and accountability

• Acquired and renovated four additional buildings for administrative and operational staff

• Increased the department’s budget by over 62% from $3.9 million to over $6.3 million

• Secured 25 additional vehicles: Quick Response Vehicles, Trucks, and Fire Suppression Vehicles

• Resident Deputy Commissioner, DFEMS Rota

• Increased manning roster from 5 to 33 firefighters

• Completed the renovation of Station 8 and 9

• Increased the department’s budget by over 318% from $287,000 to over $1.2 million

• Acquired new ambulances for the department

• Acting Company Commander, U.S. Army, Camp Stanley, Korea

• Trained and developed 127 soldiers assigned under 61st Company in preparation for war time operation, to support and protect parallel units from chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear attacks.

Marketing coordinator/salesman, Ambros Inc., Guam

• Consistently hit and exceeded company sales goals

• Developed and maintained long-term relationships with potential clients and customers to identify their needs and challenges

Military service

• Captain, U.S. Army, retired

Focus areas

• Ports of Entry – Port development and productivity play a crucial role in economic development and regional connectivity. My goal is to unlock the capacity restraints at our ports and establish subsidies that will allow access to much needed materials at lower costs. Additionally, supporting CPA will expand our airport capabilities to allow for direct flights to increase the tourism market.

• Eco Tourism – Protect the natural beauty of Rota by enforcing sustainable eco-tourism. Focus on eco-tours that highlight the island’s people and culture, untouched jungles, pristine waters, and wildlife. Rota is perfectly positioned to offer our visitors a world-class eco-tour experience where the main focus will emphasize small businesses such as AirBnB, safari, water sports, etc.

• Medical Referral – Invest in our existing infrastructure and revitalize the Rota referral building on Navy Hill. This will cut long-term hotel rental costs and allow for additional patient subsidies for those seeking care n Saipan or elsewhere.

• Agriculture Education – Invest in the teaching of agriculture, natural resources, and land management to allow for business growth in the agricultural sector. Additionally, my goal is to secure grants for farmers and students and work in collaboration with NMTech to establish trades in agriculture.

• Retirement Pension – Defend the 25% pension benefit of the retirees to ensure continuity and provide bonuses upon the availability of funds.

ANGEL ALDAN DEMAPAN

Position sought: Senator

Party: Republican Party of the NMI

Work background relevant to public office:

• Member, 22nd House of Representatives

• House Minority Leader

• Member, 20th House of Representatives

• Chairman, Ways & Means

• Chairman, SNILD Ways & Means

• Member, 19th House of Representatives

• Chairman, Federal & Foreign Affairs

• Floor leader, Saipan and Northern Islands Legislative Delegation

• Member, CNMI 902 panel

• Veteran, U.S. Army National Guard

• Member, 1st, 2nd and 3rd CNMI Youth Congress

• Speaker, two terms

Top three advocacies:

Economy. Restoring our economic footing post-pandemic remains a high priority. I have introduced House Bill 22-21, enacted as Public Law 22-01, the Commonwealth Economic Development Authority Act, and House Bill 22-70, the Investment Incentive Act of 2021. These bills provide the tools and resources necessary to expand economic development in the Marianas and create more opportunities for our people.

Education. Every student should be afforded the opportunity to reach their full potential. Our schools need to be given the resources to hire and keep qualified teachers. In turn, we must work to provide our teachers with the tools required to truly put the needs of our students first. My track record reflects my commitment to investing millions upon millions of dollars in our education system.

Healthcare. Every person should be afforded the opportunity to avail of healthcare services and coverage. Our investment in healthcare should shift from dependence on medical referral to building our own capacity right here at home, in the Marianas. My record of legislations also demonstrates my commitment to providing millions of dollars in appropriations to the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp.

DIEGO VINCENT FEJERAN CAMACHO

Position sought: House of Representatives, Precinct 1

Party: NMI Democratic Party

Experience:

-2005-2010: Lufthansa Service Group

-2010-2015: PSS Head Start Program

-2015-Present: CNMI Legislature, chief of staff, Office of Rep. Edwin K. Propst

Goals and objectives:

• To ensure that all public funds are used for public purposes.

• To ensure a level playing field for employment and government contractual opportunities.

• To work diligently in exploring funding for much needed Infrastructure improvements in our precinct and for our islands.

• Support and work with the Commonwealth Economic Development Authority to explore meaningful and feasible investment in our islands’ economy.

• Support and properly fund the Marianas Visitors Authority, a true Investment, to jumpstart our once thriving tourism industry.

• To advocate for the preservation and protection of our indigenous cultural practices and to defend any attempt to amend Article 12.

• To support any effort in the exploration and/or implementation of alternative energy to reduce the high cost of electricity.

• To support, maintain and increase funding to our school system, trades school, and college so that our students receive the best education possible.

• Support and explore funding opportunities to assist our local farmers and ranchers so that we can achieve self-sustainability through agriculture.

Message

Hafa adai yan Tirow, families, friends, and residents of Precint 1: I am Diego Vincent Fejeran Camacho, born and raised on the island of Saipan and a lifelong resident of Precinct 1. After many discussions and much encouragement from family and friends, I have decided to run for a seat in the House of Representatives as a Democrat. I assure you, if elected, I will represent you with transparency, integrity, and fairness, and will make the best decisions that ultimately benefit our people. I have met with many of you and I understand the challenges we face and the struggles of everyday working people. We need an open and honest government that listens to the will of the people and one that will safeguard our resources while prioritizing essential public services. I belong to no circle, no elite or special interest group, but rather an ordinary citizen in pursuit of good governance and trusted leadership. I look forward to a positive and productive campaign to earn your trust, support, and vote of confidence this November. Si yu’us ma’ase, ghilisow and Thank You!

EDWIN KENNETH PROPST

Position sought: House of Representatives, Precinct 1

Party: NMI Democrat Party

Highest educational attainment: Bachelor’s degree in Communication, University of Hawaii at Manoa

Background relevant to public office:

-CNMI Head Start Program Manager, 2009 to 2014;

-Northern Marianas College Student Activities Director, 2002 to 2006;

-Marianas High School teacher, 1999 to 2002.

Top three advocacies

A fiscally conservative government, one that stops spending money like it grows on tangan tangan.

A corrupt-free government, one that is free from cronyism and nepotism.

Affordable power for our people through real renewable and alternative energy that fits our needs.

LAUREN YVONNE SONIS PANGELINAN

Position sought: House of Representative, Precinct 3

Party: Democratic Party

Highest educational attainment: BA in International Affairs with an Emphasis in Business Management and Economics

Work background relevant to public office: I own and manage a small business providing a variety of health-related products based on person-to-person sales. I double-hatted as outreach educator for Research Center University of Hawaii and as an outreach coordinator for the College of Micronesia. I supported efforts to improve health outcomes for children for RCUH, and coordinate and connect medical professionals with the Chuuk Hospital through COM. As an entrepreneur and community advocate, I served as president of the Rotary Club of Truk Lagoon, as secretary of the Chuuk Lagoon Chamber of Commerce, member of the FSM National Women’s Council and a founding member of The Dr. Joakim Peter Memorial Scholarship. I aggregated data for the framing of the COFA Alliance Network MEDICAID lobbying effort in Hawaii 2012, and lobbied for the 2019 Reuniting Family Act. These experiences have taught me how to clarify problems, identify practical solutions, and understand the value of teamwork.

Top three advocacies:

• Non-retaliatory leadership

• Equitable governance based on merits rather than connections

• Fiscal responsibility that promotes shared prosperity

DENITA KAIPAT YANGETMAI

Position sought: House of Representatives, Precinct 3

Party: Democrat Party

Highest educational attainment:

Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration at University of Hawaii at Manoa

Masters of International Education, Framingham College

Message:

Lesor mwamwaay, buenas dias, good morning Seipél/Saipan!

My name is Denita Kaipat Yangetmai. I am the daughter of Dr. Benusto Rogolifoi Kaipat and Mrs. Maria Pialur Kaipat. I am an alumni of Mount Carmel School, Class of ’81. Prior to being elected into public office about two years ago, I was a long-time educator; I had taught for 16 years at Marianas High School, four years at Kagman High School, and two at Garapan Elementary School. In high schools, I taught mostly Social Studies subjects such as Economics, Geography, NMI History, U.S. History, and U.S. Government. I also taught some Business classes and Language Arts classes. It was during the times when I was teaching Social Studies classes that I was able to learn about the governments of the CNMI and the U.S., their Constitutions and the Covenant between the two governments. That’s how much knowledge I had acquired about the two governments, from my work background, prior to running, and being elected to public office.

After being a representative for almost two years, I have encountered that some citizens seem to still be living in the past and are still living their lives as if water or power do not exist. Why is this happening? Your guess is probably better than mine. Because of this, I have become passionate about helping them, my people, whether in Precinct 3 or in another. Hence, my decision to run again is based on the following and much more:

1. Issues in Precinct 3: i.e., roads, water drainage, etc.

2. Advancement for women

3. Work on fixing the economy.

4. Continue to provide finance or other support to public education, public health, public safety, and public works.

Therefore, I am humbly asking for your support in voting for me and my fellow Precinct 3 Democratic representative candidates, incumbent Vicente Camacho and Lorraine Yvonne Sonis Pangelinan, as well as all the other Democratic candidates and independent democrats this November 2022 general election. Ghilisou, si yu’us ma’ase, and thank you in advance for your votes of confidence.

RALPH NARAJA YUMUL

Position sought: House of Representatives, Precinct 3

Party: Independent

Highest educational attainment:

Attended, Riverside Community College, Cal-State University Hayward

Graduated, National University, Business Administration

Work experience

General manager, Jollibee Restaurant and Naked Fish Bar & Grill

Teacher, PSS and NMC Adult Basic Education Founder and managing partner, Advance Group LLC

Vice president/ general manager, Yco Corp.

Director, CNMI Small Business Development Center, Department of Commerce

Founder and managing partner, Pacific Foods CNMI franchisee, International House of Pancakes and AJISEN Ramen

Top advocacies

The Economy

Support our N. 1 industry, Tourism. Maintain our strong relationship with Japan while focusing on emerging markets like Korea, China, Philippines and Russia.

Support small business, which is the driving force of our economy. We need to help our businesses grow, while encouraging entrepreneurship here in the CNMI.

Revitalize old industry—farming and fishing—by supporting our local farmers and fishermen.

Reduce government spending

I will continue support legislation that reduces government expenditures.

I will continue to fight for strong fiscal plan.

I will continue address and reduce our government obligations.

Education

Strengthen early childhood program, elementary, junior high and high school to ensure we provide the funding needed so that no child is left behind.

• Promote Northern Marianas College as an accredited learning institution throughout Asian countries.

Invest in our technical education to develop our workforce.

Health Care

• I will continue to support legislations that ensure our people receives affordable health care services and easily access Medicaid programs.

JOEL CASTRO CAMACHO

Position sought: House of Representative, Precinct 4

Party: Independent

Highest educational attainment: Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice Administration (Boise State University)

Work background relevant to public office: Worked at the Legislative Bureau as a senior legislative assistant assigned to the Senate for six years (2012-2018)

Top three advocacies:

Further enhance Precinct 4 through beautification, maintaining and keeping our areas clean, which will improve property equity for residences and quality of living, entice businesses to establish in the Precinct, and attract tourists which will ultimately benefit our economy in the CNMI.

Help to build a better economy by promoting trades in the CNMI such as Northern Marianas Technical Institute, Latte Academy, etc. that will help our people fill in the gaps in the private sector workforce, which will in turn provide job opportunities for many.

Streamline governmental services to attract business developers and alleviate potential roadblocks that discourage friendly business in the Commonwealth by improving our policies. Ultimately, since tourism and business development are the driving force in our economy that provide the necessary funding and resources to improve our healthcare, education, and public safety. Our economy is my main focus while in office.

PETER FRANCIS REYES MUÑA

Position sought: House of Representatives, Precinct 5

Party: Democrat Party

Highest educational attainment:

M. Ed. Framingham State University, Framingham, MA.

BA, University o Washington, Seattle, WA.

AA, Seattle Central College, Seattle, WA.

Work Background relevant to public office:

Six years with the Public School System

17 years as an entrepreneur, providing premium and direct fulfillment to PBS stations like WHYY in Philadelphia, Rocky Mountain PBS in Denver, and KSPS in Spokane, to name a few.

26 years KCTS, Channel 9, The PBS affiliate in Seattle.

Five years with the Social Security Administration

Top advocacies:

-Retirement

-Deficit

-Infrastructure

-Renewable Energy

-Wastewater.

JULIE MARIE ATALIG OGO

Position sought: House of Representatives, Precinct 7

Party: Independent

Highest educational attainment: Associates of Arts in Liberal Arts

Work background relevant to public office:

With over 20 years of experience in customer service, I’ve come to realize people rely on those they can trust and know are detail-oriented and resourceful. We can’t always find the perfect situation in which problems can be easily solved, so it requires us to work on alternatives that can lead to a possible compromise. I feel I have the maturity needed to work with others to bring about the desired results my precinct residents desire.

Top three advocacies:

Work on long-awaited infrastructure projects (Sinapalo Elementary School road paving, Sinapalo III road paving, Finafa and Dugi homestead infrastructure needs)

Support interisland and off-island medical referral program

Support and expand youth program activities

DANIEL IWASHITA AQUINO JR.

Position sought: Saipan Municipal Council

Party affiliation: Nonpartisan

Highest educational attainment: Bachelor’s in Business Administration

Work background relevant to public service:

Current executive director of the NMI Museum of History and Culture. My job and military experience gives the public a level of trust in me to execute my vision and direction for the municipal council.

Top three advocacies:

-Establish a collaboration with the Saipan Mayor’s Office by assisting them compiling data about issues and concerns of residents within each precincts.

-Collaborate with non-profit community groups by conducting health and wellness screenings in various villages.

-Collaborate with the Saipan Mayors’ Office on village cleanups, which helps minimize the burden on the mayor’s office.