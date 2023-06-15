Self-care tips for the everyday superhero

Share











Every night, starting at 8pm, just as he is putting his son to sleep, my 32-year-old son, Kevin, would disappear inside his study for an hour with a “Do Not Disturb” sign prominently hooked on the doorknob. Out of respect for his privacy, I did not dare ask what he does in that one hour, but I accidentally heard him explain to his buddy that he practices “silence” in that designated hour. Explaining further, my son said that he has dedicated certain hours in a week that he consciously uses to engage in activities promoting self-care.

Medical professionals define self-care as “any activity that we engage in to maintain and nourish our health, including mental, physical and emotional well-being.” It can be as simple as enjoying your favorite cup of coffee every morning or devoting certain days and hours during the week to exercise.

Self-care is different for everyone, but what is common among the best dads is that good self-care allows fathers to be mentally, emotionally, and physically prepared, making them better men to their families and loved ones.

Making one’s self-care a priority must be intentional. In the end, a good self-care program leads the way for dad to be the superhero he is meant to be.

Here are some tips that dads may find helpful in their journey to self-care:

Personal grooming. This includes getting a regular haircut and even indulging in a facial treatment twice a year. While others may think that applying lotion or sunscreen is strictly for babies and women, skincare using moisturizers and regular face washing keeps skin healthy, which then helps boost one’s confidence.

Practice self-kindness. Positive self-talk and affirmations are ways by which dads can develop a kinder approach to themselves. Give yourself some slack and don’t be too hard on yourself, Dad! It’s not as if the responsibilities and expectations society places on you are not enough for you to carry.

Meditation. This is one of the most challenging tasks one can do, but studies have proven that meditating even just five or 10 minutes at a time can reduce stress and bring quiet peace to a loud world.

Diet. A healthy relationship with food (and beverages) may yet be the ultimate self-care practice dads need. Eating healthy is good for the body, mind, and soul. Making healthier eating choices is important and improves one’s moods and energy levels, lowers mortality rate, and decreases the chances of suffering from mental health illnesses.

Exercise. Whether it is running, biking, or weightlifting, or just plain walking, get into a regular routine of physical activity that will keep you physically fit.

Stimulate your mind. Staying mentally fresh as one ages is the easiest and most affordable way to practice self-care. Read a book. Tackle a crossword puzzle or play word games. Solve mystery puzzles and even just enjoying regular talks with friends and family are great ways to keep your mind engaged.

Indulge your passions. Enjoy and indulge in the things and activities that bring you joy. Whether it is spending time at the golf course or visiting with friends for a karaoke session or playing your favorite video game, invest in time that will fill your heart’s desire. There is nothing wrong nor selfish about enjoying some indulgences for the one who carry dad responsibilities,

Sleep. An eight-hour sleep is still the best way to recover one’s strength.

Practicing and investing time for self-care among fathers impacts the overall well-being of the man who carries the responsibility of ensuring the health and happiness of his family. Making this dad’s priority helps make him happier, more satisfied and better able to cope with the challenges that life throws his way.