Cannabis retail store in Tanapag OK’d

The Commonwealth Zoning Board approved Wednesday a company’s conditional use applications to put up a cannabis or marijuana retail store in Tanapag.

At the Zoning board special public hearing held at the Commonwealth Zoning Office in Dandan, five board members–chair Tatiana Babauta, vice chair Francisco Aguon, treasurer Perry A. Inos Jr., and members Joe E. Ayuyu Jr. and Kevin Guerrero–voted in favor of the applications of Saipan Select LLC.

Saipan Select LLC proposes to renovate and occupy an existing 2-story warehouse in Tanapag for its cannabis retail store. The area is zoned as mixed commercial district.

Zoning administrator Geralyn C. Dela Cruz said the zoning staff have concluded the review of Saipan Select LLC’s proposal and finds it acceptable. Dela Cruz said the zoning staff recommended approving the company’s conditional use application if conditions are met.

Among the conditions are that the applicant’s shall comply with requirements from all regulatory agencies having jurisdiction over the projects, shall employ proper measures to control the noise level from reaching unacceptable levels beyond its property lines, and shall ensure that its operation does not generate noise, odor, light and dust that will affect the neighborhood.

Meanwhile, Dela Cruz clarified yesterday that they did not approve at Wednesday’s meeting Marianas Hemp Farms’ application for conditional use application because the company withdrew its application.

Marianas Hemp Farms initially proposed to renovate and occupy the second floor of an existing 3-story structure in Puerto Rico for its cannabis farm use. The site is zoned as mixed commercial district.

Last Dec. 2, the board approved Saipan Select LLC’s conditional use application for its plan for a cannabis farm in Tanapag.

Previously, the board approved the conditional use application for a cannabis farm in Chalan Laulau, a cannabis retail store and lounge in Garapan, cannabis or marijuana retail stores and lounges, and cannabis farms in As Mahetog, Capital Hill, and As Teo.