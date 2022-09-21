Cantor visits Guam, announces $15M from Inflation Reduction Act for US territories

WASHINGTON, D.C.—U.S. Department of the Interior Assistant Secretary for Insular and International Affairs Carmen G. Cantor today completed her first official visit to Guam where she met with island leaders, emphasized the agency’s commitment to the people of Guam, and announced new investments from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the Inflation Reduction Act. 

Cantor visited with Gov. Lourdes Leon Guerrero and Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio and announced that $15 million in funding for climate change technical assistance will be made available under the Inflation Reduction Act for American Samoa, Guam, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico. 

The Inflation Reduction Act is a historic and transformational investment toward achieving President Biden’s ambitious goals to tackle the climate crisis while lowering costs for working families and creating good-paying jobs. 

In addition, Cantor announced a $167,815 investment provided through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law for the University of Guam. The funding will be used for the University’s Coconut Rhinoceros Beetle Pesticide Tree Injection Program to service ports of entry to prevent the Coconut Rhinoceros Beetle from spreading on Guam and throughout the region. 

To date, $57 million in Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funding has been announced for Guam. This year alone, the territory will receive nearly $30 million for transportation to invest in roads, bridges, public transit, ports and airports and more than $26 million for clean water. More projects will be added in the coming months, as funding opportunities become grant awards and formula funds become available. 

The assistant secretary also had a meeting with Guam chief judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood to discuss matters related to the Biennial Pacific Judicial Conference and the Joint Annual District Court Conferences for both Guam and the CNMI. (PR)
 
 

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

