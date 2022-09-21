$5K bail set for woman in car rental scheme 

Share











The Superior Court has imposed a $5,000 cash bail on a woman accused of taking part in a scheme to steal a rental car to claim a reward after returning it.

Last Tuesday, Superior Court Associate Judge Joseph Camacho imposed a $5,000 cash bail on Laraad Makaila Aldan Ramangmou, one of two accused of stealing a rental car and asking the rental company for a reward for finding the car.

Ramangmou, 28, is currently facing charges of theft of vehicle, tampering with a vehicle, and criminal mischief.

Following the bail hearing, Ramangmou was remanded to Department of Corrections custody and was ordered to return to court on Sept. 28 at 10am for a preliminary hearing, while his arraignment was set for Oct. 3 at 9am.

As of last Tuesday, the court was unable to appoint an attorney to represent Ramangmou due to a conflict.

Meanwhile, assistant attorney general Carmen Borja appeared for the government.

According to court documents, on Aug. 29, Ramangmou and Anthony D. Villanueva III rented a dark gray Mazda CX-3 from a car rental company.

On Sept. 7, the Department of Public Safety issued an alert for the Mazda, noting that it might be operated by Ramangmou or Villanueva.

On Sept. 15, DPS officially issued an active theft of vehicle case involving the Mazda.

On Sept 17, police units were dispatched to As Gonno in an abandoned house where they saw a dark gray Mazda CX-3 but with a different license plate which turned out to be for a 2018 silver Toyota Yaris.

While police officers were in the area, they saw a woman, who was later identified as Ramangmou, running into the jungle.

This prompted police to pursue and apprehend her.

After apprehending her, she was brought back to the abandoned house and was asked about the Mazda.

However, she claimed she did not know anything about it, adding that the police should ask Villanueva or “Ton.”

The police noted that the Mazda’s front lower bumper and its tire rims had been spray-painted gold.

In addition, the front and rear emblems of the vehicle were covered with tape, and the front left portion of the windshield was shattered.

Police said they checked the vehicle’s identification number and it matched the license plate of the missing Mazda.

Meanwhile, in an interview with a rental company agent, he told police that the vehicle had no damage when it was rented from their company.

He added that on Sept. 13, he received a call from a woman asking if there was any cash reward if she found the stolen vehicle.

In addition, the female individual also kept insisting that she needs a reward or else she will sell the car for parts.

Ramangmou, in a freely given statement to the police, admitted that she and Villanueva rented the car for two days, and that she paid for it.

She also admitted that she spray-painted the rims and front bumper of the vehicle.

She also admitted to breaking the front right windshield and removing the front panel of the dashboard.

Her co-defendant, Villanueva, was charged separately.