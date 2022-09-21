$5K bail set for woman in car rental scheme 

By
|
Posted on Sep 22 2022

Tag:
Share

The Superior Court has imposed a $5,000 cash bail on a woman accused of taking part in a scheme to steal a rental car to claim a reward after returning it. 

Last Tuesday, Superior Court Associate Judge Joseph Camacho imposed a $5,000 cash bail on Laraad Makaila Aldan Ramangmou, one of two accused of stealing a rental car and asking the rental company for a reward for finding the car. 

Ramangmou, 28, is currently facing charges of theft of vehicle, tampering with a vehicle, and criminal mischief.

Following the bail hearing, Ramangmou was remanded to Department of Corrections custody and was ordered to return to court on Sept. 28 at 10am for a preliminary hearing, while his arraignment was set for Oct. 3 at 9am. 

As of last Tuesday, the court was unable to appoint an attorney to represent Ramangmou due to a conflict. 

Meanwhile, assistant attorney general Carmen Borja appeared for the government.

According to court documents, on Aug. 29, Ramangmou and Anthony D. Villanueva III rented a dark gray Mazda CX-3 from a car rental company.

On Sept. 7, the Department of Public Safety issued an alert for the Mazda, noting that it might be operated by Ramangmou or Villanueva.

On Sept. 15, DPS officially issued an active theft of vehicle case involving the Mazda.

On Sept 17, police units were dispatched to As Gonno in an abandoned house where they saw a dark gray Mazda CX-3 but with a different license plate which turned out to be for a 2018 silver Toyota Yaris.

While police officers were in the area, they saw a woman, who was later identified as Ramangmou, running into the jungle. 

This prompted police to pursue and apprehend her. 

After apprehending her, she was brought back to the abandoned house and was asked about the Mazda. 

However, she claimed she did not know anything about it, adding that the police should ask Villanueva or “Ton.” 

The police noted that the Mazda’s front lower bumper and its tire rims had been spray-painted gold. 

In addition, the front and rear emblems of the vehicle were covered with tape, and the front left portion of the windshield was shattered.

Police said they checked the vehicle’s identification number and it matched the license plate of the missing Mazda.

Meanwhile, in an interview with a rental company agent, he told police that the vehicle had no damage when it was rented from their company.

He added that on Sept. 13, he received a call from a woman asking if there was any cash reward if she found the stolen vehicle. 

In addition, the female individual also kept insisting that she needs a reward or else she will sell the car for parts. 

Ramangmou, in a freely given statement to the police, admitted that she and Villanueva rented the car for two days, and that she paid for it.

She also admitted that she spray-painted the rims and front bumper of the vehicle. 

She also admitted to breaking the front right windshield and removing the front panel of the dashboard.

Her co-defendant, Villanueva, was charged separately.

Kimberly Bautista Esmores | Reporter
Kimberly Bautista Esmores has covered a wide range of news beats, including the community, housing, crime, and more. She now covers sports for the Saipan Tribune. Contact her at kimberly_bautista@saipantribune.com.

Related Posts

0

RISCA president’s travels, car rental expenses allegedly excessive

Posted On Jun 15 2022
, By
0

Man allegedly used fake driver’s license to secure car loan

Posted On May 06 2022
, By
0

Taxi company sues ICE for allegedly causing car crash

Posted On Mar 01 2022
, By
0

Court finds probable cause to try man accused of shooting car

Posted On Jan 21 2022
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

This poll is no longer accepting votes

On a scale of 1 to 5, with 5 being the highest, what’s your level of confidence in the efforts the government is making to jumpstart the CNMI’s tourism industry?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

August 2022 - October 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2022

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

DFW, USFWS, Pacific Bird Conservation team up to save birds

Posted On May 05 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

Community Briefs - September 9, 2022

Posted On Sep 09 2022

Community Briefs - September 8, 2022

Posted On Sep 08 2022

Community Briefs - September 7, 2022

Posted On Sep 07 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Weather Forecast

September 22, 2022, 6:09 AM
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
27°C
real feel: 32°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 84%
wind speed: 3 m/s N
wind gusts: 3 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:06 AM
sunset: 6:13 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune