Car accident sends man to ICU

By
|
Posted on Nov 16 2020

Tag:
Share

A truck that hit a pedestrian over the weekend sent one man to the Commonwealth Health Center Intensive Care Unit where he remains clinging to life after an emergency surgery.

Sixty-five-year-old Edmund Rabauliman, a retired Emergency Management Office personnel, was reportedly crossing the road to go to the Hemlani Apartment in Chalan Piao when the vehicle-pedestrian collision occurred last Friday at around 7pm.

According to Lin Rabauliman, the man’s daughter, her father did not die from the crash but he continues to fight for his life and remains under close watch at CHCC. She added that her father was taken into surgery early Saturday morning, for the injuries he sustained to his face.

“He didn’t die. He survived but he’s in the ICU right now. This morning he went into surgery because his face was really swollen,” she said.

Lin said she didn’t see the accident because she was in their home and cooking dinner at the time it happened. Neighbors were the ones who came to inform her that her dad had just been hit by a car.

“He was coming home from the store. He was crossing the road on his way over here. We don’t know everything because I was cooking at that time. Our neighbor came out and told us to check our dad because he was hit by a car,” she said.

Lin said the car that hit her father was a Toyota Tacoma. Lin said the driver stopped after hitting her father and got down from his vehicle to check on him. He also apologized to her and their family at the scene and told them he did not see him crossing.

Lin said she felt the accident was not completely the operator’s fault because her father is notorious for crossing the road while intoxicated.

“He said that he didn’t see my dad walking. The police were pushing me to press charges but I said no because part of me knows that my dad drinks every day and, when he crosses the street, he just walks straight out. He expects the cars to stop for him,” she said.

Lin said she wants to spread awareness about the dangers of jaywalking as well as driver safety in villages that are not well lit at night.

“I just want to say if you want to cross the street, please don’t jaywalk, use the cross walk. Also, drivers should be more cautious, especially when its dark, “she said.

Saipan Tribune has reached out to the Department of Public Safety about the incident but, as of Sunday, DPS said they have yet to compile reports from the incident to issue a press release.

Kimberly Bautista | Reporter
Kimberly Albiso Bautista has covered a wide range of news beats, including the community, housing, crime, and more. She now covers sports for the Saipan Tribune. Contact her at kimberly_bautista@saipantribune.com.

Related Posts

Collision sends one to ICU

Posted On Dec 18 2019
, By

Primet leksion

Posted On Mar 07 2018
, By
0

CHCC nurses struggle to extend stay

Posted On Jun 30 2017
, By
0

CHC volunteers donate equipment to hospital

Posted On Jun 15 2017
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

October 2020

TAGA Plus

October - December 2020 Issue

Community

Community Briefs - November 10, 2020

Posted On Nov 10 2020

COMUNITY BRIEFS - November 5, 2020

Posted On Nov 05 2020

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - November 4, 2020

Posted On Nov 04 2020

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

schools

Schools for Environmental Conservation

Posted On Nov 12 2020

Are you going to the beach today?

Posted On Oct 29 2020

No [cigarette] butts, no excuses…

Posted On Oct 22 2020

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

BIBA MARIANAS!

Rising star Elvis Han visits Marianas

Posted On Oct 04 2019

MVA woos MICE travel at Beijing workshop

Posted On Sep 05 2019

Guam governor joins GVB delegation to woo Japan

Posted On Sep 03 2019

Weather Forecast

November 16, 2020, 7:12 AM
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
27°C
real feel: 32°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 84%
wind speed: 3 m/s E
wind gusts: 3 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:20 AM
sunset: 5:44 PM
© 2020 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2020 Saipan Tribune