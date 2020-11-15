Babauta is sworn into office

Share











U.S. Army veteran and former Department of Public Safety officer Franklin Reyes Babauta took his oath of office as Precinct 1 representative for the House of Representatives at a ceremony in the House chamber last Friday morning.

Babauta’s ascension to the office is marked by a first in CNMI history: his wife, Celina, who won the same seat at the Nov. 3 election, will take over the reins of the office in January 2021.

Superior Court Presiding Judge Roberto C. Naraja swore in Babauta, 53, during the ceremony last Friday. House Speaker Blas Jonathan T. Attao (R-Saipan) led the lawmakers in congratulating and welcoming Babauta to House of Representatives of the 21st NMI Legislature.

Babauta thanked the people of Precinct 1 for their vote of confidence during the 2018 election, saying his term may be short but his philosophy will be guided by “serving the community with loyalty, duty, respect, selfless service, honor, integrity, and personal courage to work in the service of others.”

“I’m ready to work with you all in the coming days. I look forward for the challenges and exciting time together,” he told other lawmakers who attended the ceremony.

He said it’s a privilege and an honor to serve the community in the decision-making process that they will be doing. “I am so proud to be part of the decision-making process. And I’m hoping that with the short time that we’re together, that we will be able to work on some bills, and to welcome the new leadership in the 2021,” Babauta said.

In a later interview, Babauta said he will be working with other lawmakers on whatever comes out on the legislative calendar. “Once we set all those dates for our meetings…I’ll be reviewing and be participating in some of the bills that will be coming up,” he said.

At this time, he said, it all depends on what hearings will be scheduled because of the short time that they have.

Babauta said he is passionate about education in the CNMI. “Our education is our priority, especially for our children’s education. The future of the CNMI is based on the education system that we have,” he said, adding that the more educated CNMI students are, the better will the future of the CNMI be.

Babauta said he has been providing his services to the nation and to other countries and other places and that it’s time for him to come back and provide that same leadership and other skills to the CNMI.

Celina Babauta also thanked the people of Precinct 1 for giving her husband their vote of confidence in 2018. “It’s been a long time coming but we are grateful for this day for this opportunity. We take it one day at a time and Franklin’s day has come today. So we are very, very appreciative,” she said.

Last Wednesday, Gov. Ralph DLG Torres appointed Babauta to represent Precinct 1, soon after Attao declared a vacancy when Edwin K. Propst resigned as Precinct 1 representative last Oct. 1.

Babauta, who ran as an independent candidate in 2018, landed in seventh place, where there are six House slots. He will serve until Jan. 11, 2021, which is Propst’s remaining term.

Come Jan. 11, Babauta will turn over the House office’s keys to his wife at the completion of his term.

Celina Babauta got the second highest number of votes at the general election last Nov. 3, just behind Propst, based on the Commonwealth Election Commission’s unofficial tabulation results.

Babauta retired from DPS in August 2006 with the last rank as deputy commissioner for administration.

In 2007, Babauta moved to Guam and joined the Guam Army National Guard. He was then deployed to Afghanistan. He retired with a rank of lieutenant colonel with the U.S. Army in 2015. In the military, his last tour of duty was with the security forces advisory team in Afghanistan.