Car flips, turns turtle in Beach Road mishap

Share











A car seemingly lost control, veered off the road, and landed upside down on the beach yesterday afternoon along Beach Road.

A Department of Public Safety officer at the scene, who preferred to not be named, said that one young man was found at the accident site, and that the man was the sole person in the vehicle. It was not immediately known what caused the crash.

The officer told Saipan Tribune that he and other police officers arrived at the scene at 1:58pm and they saw a man lying on the sand after crawling out from the flipped vehicle. The officer said the man was responsive but was unable to answer his questions. The officer said that within 10 to 15 minutes after finding the man, he was brought to the hospital to receive medical care.

The accident occurred across the street from the former Hakubotan duty-free shop. DPS officers were on the scene to direct traffic and clean up broken glass and other debris off of the Beach Road pathway. Shortly after, a boom lift truck arrived to lift the flipped car out of the beach.