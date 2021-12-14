Guma Hustisia closed for 4 days

By
|
Posted on Dec 15 2021

Tag:
Share

The NMI Supreme Court has ordered the temporary closure of the Guma Hustisia, citing the recent increase in COVID-19 cases in the CNMI.

According to Chief Justice Alexandro Castro, the Guma Hustisia will remain closed for the rest of the week starting yesterday in an effort to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

“In the past 40 days, the CNMI has experienced a surge in confirmed COVID-19 positive cases, exhausting its healthcare system. Since Oct. 28, 2021, the CNMI has reported 1,617 new cases, and more specifically, since the beginning of December, the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. has reported 804 positive cases of COVID-19, which represents approximately 42% of all confirmed positive cases since the beginning of the pandemic,” he said. “In an effort to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in the CNMI, the court orders the temporary closure of Guma Hustisia from Tuesday, Dec. 14, until Friday, Dec. 17,” he said.

Although the Guma Hustisia will be closed to the public, time-sensitive hearings will still be heard virtually.

“Bail, initial appearance, arraignment, family protection, emergency and time-sensitive hearings may be set through either videoconferencing or teleconferencing means. Judiciary staff will be teleworking until Friday. Managers and supervisors may call upon employees to report to the Guma Hustisia on an as-needed basis,” he said.

Also, the Department of Public Safety Bureau of Motor Vehicles’ driver’s license renewals, driver exams, and drivers testing services remain postponed and will be rescheduled until a later date.

The BMV currently only accepts document drop-off for vehicle and/or watercraft registration renewal from 8am to 10. Then, 2pm to 4pm is dedicated document pick-up.

BMV asks individuals to make payments at the CNMI Treasury on Capitol Hill, or Revenue and Tax in Dan Dan before turning in documents, as the DPS cashiers window operated by the Office of Finance remains closed.

Kimberly B. Esmores | Reporter
Kimberly Albiso Bautista has covered a wide range of news beats, including the community, housing, crime, and more. She now covers sports for the Saipan Tribune. Contact her at kimberly_bautista@saipantribune.com.

Related Posts

COMMUNITY
0

COMMUNITY BRIEFS – December 14, 2021

Posted On Dec 14 2021
, By
0

Guma Hustisia is back in business

Posted On Jul 05 2021
, By
0

Judiciary’s return to Guma Hustisia expected by summer’s end

Posted On May 06 2021
, By
0

Guma Hustisia construction project to be done next week

Posted On Feb 05 2021
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

Are you done with your Christmas shopping?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

November 2021 - January 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Improving air quality in the CNMI

Posted On Dec 02 2021

Guam Green Growth has its 1st Conservation Corps graduates  

Posted On Nov 25 2021

More than a business, it’s a movement for the environment

Posted On Nov 18 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - December 14, 2021

Posted On Dec 14 2021

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - December 13, 2021

Posted On Dec 13 2021
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - December 10, 2021

Posted On Dec 10 2021

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

December 15, 2021, 2:04 PM
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
29°C
real feel: 34°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 74%
wind speed: 6 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 6 m/s
UV-Index: 5
sunrise: 6:35 AM
sunset: 5:49 PM
© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2021 Saipan Tribune