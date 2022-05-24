‘Caregivers for veterans with disabilities have now started applying for assistance program’

Share











Marianas families caring for veterans with disabilities have begun to apply for the Program of Comprehensive Assistance for Family Caregivers, according to Delegate Gregorio Kilili C. Sablan (Ind-MP) over the weekend.

Sablan said in his e-kilili newsletter that they were successful at making the CNMI eligible for such assistance program early this month.

He said he followed up Tuesday with U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs deputy secretary Donald Remy, who reported the department is already receiving applications.

According to the Department of Veterans Affairs, the Program of Comprehensive Assistance for Family Caregivers is for eligible veterans who have incurred or aggravated a serious injury in the line of duty on or before May 7, 1975, or on or after Sept. 11, 2001.

Sablan said caregivers may receive a monthly stipend, health insurance, and reimbursement for travel costs, as well as training in how to help their family’s disabled veteran.

Sablan said he raised several concerns regarding the rollout, and Remy committed to making sure the VA has the necessary administrative staff to start up the Marianas program and reduce processing times.

The delegate thanked Remy for his work on caregivers and look forward to their continued collaboration.

“If you need help applying for the VA caregivers program, or want to learn more about who may be eligible, please reach out to your congressional office on Saipan, Tinian, or Rota,” he said.