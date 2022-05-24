IN THE CRIMINAL CASE AGAINST TORRES

Judge to rule on motion to disqualify Torres’ lawyers

By
|
Posted on May 25 2022
Share

After hearing the arguments of both parties and reviewing dozens of pages of arguments in support and in opposition to the motion to disqualify Gov. Ralph DLG Torres’ counsels, judge pro tempore Alberto E. Tolentino has taken the matter under advisement and will soon issue a written order.

Following yesterday’s hearing on the motion to disqualify Viola Alepuyo and Anthony Aguon as counsels for Torres in the criminal suit filed by the Office of the Attorney General, Tolentino said he will rule on it before the case’s evidentiary hearing on Tuesday, May 31.

Torres did not appear at the hearing but was represented by Alepuyo, Aguon, and Matthew Holley.

Last May 2, OAG chief solicitor Robert Glass notified the court about a potential conflict within Alepuyo and Aguon due to their representation of Torres and certain trial witnesses, specifically Frances Dela Cruz and officer Jomalyn Gelacio. On May 3, the court converted the notice to a motion and set a briefing schedule and hearing date on the motion for May 24.

On May 13, Holley filed his opposition, arguing procedural deficiencies in the filing due to the court’s conversion of the notice to a motion, and “only briefly responding to the merits of the notice, mostly arguing that the Sixth Amendment choice of counsel is paramount and cannot be disturbed,” according to Glass.

Glass, for his arguments, said the defense had argued that disqualifying Alepuyo and Aguon would impose an undue hardship and prejudice but provided no argument or reasoning for what undue hardship or prejudice Torres would face.

“In the single, declaratory sentence, the defense only provides arguments of counsel, which are not evidence. The U.S. Supreme Court cases are binding precedent when interpreting the Sixth Amendment, and set the procedure for the issue of potential conflicts between defendant’s counsel and prosecution witnesses; and that the trial court has inherent power to convert the notice to a motion for purposes of its inquiry into the issue,” he said.

In response, Holley argued that the OAG also has a conflict of interest in this case and this conflict of interest is nonwaivable and uncurable and requires disqualification.

“If, however, this court determines that the conflict is subject to Rule 1.7(b), then disqualification is still mandated as the OAG has not satisfied the criteria of Rule 1.7(b), most notably, the lack of written consent from its client to prosecute him after consultation with the client. Here, the OAG did not have any consultation with its client before initiating this prosecution or prior to seeking to deprive its client of his Sixth Amendment right. Likewise, the OAG did not obtain, and still does not have, written consent from its client allowing the OAG to criminally prosecute him or seek to deprive him of his Sixth Amendment right to counsel of his choice,” said Holley.

\

Kimberly B. Esmores | Reporter
Kimberly Albiso Bautista has covered a wide range of news beats, including the community, housing, crime, and more. She now covers sports for the Saipan Tribune. Contact her at kimberly_bautista@saipantribune.com.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.
Pacific Mini Games 2022Countdown

POLL

At this point, have you already decided on who you will vote for in November?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2022 - April 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

DFW, USFWS, Pacific Bird Conservation team up to save birds

Posted On May 05 2022

Precinct 5 lawmakers hold 3rd Kagman Trash Drop-off

Posted On Apr 28 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

Community

Community Briefs May 25, 2022

Posted On May 25 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - May 24, 2022

Posted On May 24 2022
Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - May 20, 2022

Posted On May 20 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

May 25, 2022, 6:19 AM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
27°C
real feel: 31°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 90%
wind speed: 3 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 3 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 5:46 AM
sunset: 6:41 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune