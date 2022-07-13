Carol Lee is named to dean’s list at Georgia Tech for spring sem
Tag: Carol Lee
ATLANTA, GA—Carol Lee of Saipan made the dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester at the Georgia Institute of Technology. This designation is awarded to undergraduate students who have earned a 3.0 or higher academic average for the semester.
