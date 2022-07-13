Torres re-nominates Sablan to CEC board

Share











Gov. Ralph DLG Torres has re-nominated Commonwealth Election Commission board chair Jesus I. Sablan to serve as a member of the CEC board representing the Third Senatorial District, or Saipan and the Northern Islands.

CEC executive director Kayla Igitol said yesterday that Sablan accepted the re-nomination.

The CEC will hold a general election this Nov. 8.

In his letter Thursday to Senate President Jude U. Hofschneider (R-Tinian), Torres said he is confident that Sablan will continue to be an asset on the commission.

The appointment requires the advice and consent of the Senate. If confirmed, the 74-year-old Sablan will serve another four-year term that will expire on July 21, 2026. Sablan’s current term is expiring this July 21.

Torres also notified Sablan Thursday that his willingness to serve the CEC board and the people of the CNMI is most appreciated.

“I am confident that you are qualified and you will continue to devote your time and efforts to represent the interest of our community in this important board,” the governor told the chairman in a letter.

At a CEC board meeting last June 30, Sablan disclosed that he, through Igitol, had informed Torres that he won’t be accepting any re-appointment to the post for personal reasons.

However, during that board meeting, it appears that no commissioner wanted to serve as board chairman. and the commissioners then agreed to table or postpone the election of officers to their next board meeting.

Sablan has been a CEC commissioner for 15 years. The board elected him in August 2020 as chairman, a position that he has been holding since 2018.