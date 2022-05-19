Carol Lee out of Mini Games

By
|
Posted on May 20 2022

Tag: ,
Share

Carol Lee, seen here suiting up for the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, will not play for the CNMI National Tennis Team in next month’s Northern Marianas Pacific Mini Games 2022.(CONTRIBUTED PHOTO)

The CNMI’s goal of sweeping the gold medals in tennis suffered a major setback after the withdrawal of Carol Lee in next month’s Northern Marianas Pacific Mini Games 2022.

Northern Mariana Islands Tennis Association and CNMI national tennis coach Jeff Race confirmed Lee’s non-inclusion in the eight-player CNMI National Tennis Team for the Mini Games to Saipan Tribune the other day.

“It’s a huge blow to the team that Carol isn’t playing but all the other players are very much looking forward to the competition,” he said.

As far as the reason Georgia Tech women’s team’s No. 1 singles player is not coming to the Mini Games, Race said it had something to do with the Mini Games Organizing Committee’s COVID-19 protocols for athletes, officials, and even media taking part in the quadrennial event.

“All competitors and officials must be vaccinated. Carol refuses,” said Race.

With Lee out of the picture, the CNMI Sports Hall of Famer said there will be no more round-robin qualifier for Asia Raulerson, Hye Jin Elliot, and Serin Chung as the three automatically make the team joining Isabel Herras.

“Since Carol dropped out we are down to four so no need,” he said.

Elliott admitted to having mixed reactions to making the team.

“I am sad that Carol won’t be able to compete with us for this year’s Mini Game, but I am excited that I was given this opportunity to play in the Mini Games alongside other amazing players,” said the Saipan International School student and the CNMI No. 1 girls juniors player.

Chung, the islands’ No. 2 girls juniors netter, also shared her classmate’s sentiments.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to play in the Mini Games but it’s sad that Carol is not going to be playing in the tournament since she was going to be a very crucial player on the team,” she said.

Saipan Tribune reached out to Raulerson on her reaction to being named to the team, but she has yet to respond as of press time.

The former Saipan resident and Albany State University varsity player was supposed to fly out to Saipan this month to try out for the national team, but will be coming home to train for the Mini Games instead.

The 19-year-old is the daughter of former Marianas High School teacher John and Pattana Raulerson

Earlier, NMITA named ITF Tour veteran Colin Sinclair, Samoa Games carryover Robbie Schorr, Bobby Cruz, and Colin Ramsey to the men’s team and Lee and Herras for women’s team in the Mini Games, which is set from June 17 to 25 this year.

A total of 98 players will suit up for the sport that will take place at the American Memorial Park tennis courts in Garapan and the Pacific Islands Club Saipan tennis courts in San Antonio.

Northern Marianas, Fiji, Guam, Nauru, New Caledonia, Solomon Islands, and Tahiti will have eight players each, while Papua New Guinea, Samoa, and Vanuatu will have seven apiece. The rest of the countries taking part in tennis are Cook Islands (2), FSM (3), Kiribati (5), Tonga (6), Tuvalu (3), Vanuatu (3), and Wallis & Futuna (3).

Mark Rabago | Associate Editor
Mark Rabago is the Associate Editor of Saipan Tribune. Contact him at Mark_Rabago@saipantribune.com

Related Posts

Jerry
0

Tan: We will deliver a very good Mini Games

Posted On May 06 2022
, By
Mini
0

Triple J is Mini Games silver sponsor

Posted On May 02 2022
, By
NMIVA
0

NMIVA completes ‘test run’ for Mini Games

Posted On Apr 27 2022
, By
Mini
0

Lakhan confident in NMI’s ability to host successful Mini Games

Posted On Apr 22 2022
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.
Pacific Mini Games 2022Countdown

POLL

On a scale of 1 to 5, how would you rate your level of interest in the ongoing impeachment trial of Gov. Ralph DLG Torres in the Senate?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2022 - April 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

DFW, USFWS, Pacific Bird Conservation team up to save birds

Posted On May 05 2022

Precinct 5 lawmakers hold 3rd Kagman Trash Drop-off

Posted On Apr 28 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - May 20, 2022

Posted On May 20 2022
Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - May 19, 2022

Posted On May 19 2022
Community

Precinct 2 spring cleanup this Saturday 

Posted On May 18 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

May 20, 2022, 6:07 AM
Clear
Clear
26°C
real feel: 30°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 92%
wind speed: 3 m/s E
wind gusts: 3 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 5:47 AM
sunset: 6:40 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune