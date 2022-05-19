Indigo Music Festival tonight expects 2,000-plus crowd

Share











The Indigo Music Festival brought to the Marianas by Roil Soil Clothing is expected to be the largest Music Festival to hit the Marianas post-pandemic, with the event expected to garner over 2,000 participants at the Garapan Fishing Base.

According to Roil Soil Clothing owner Shayne Villanueva, the music festival set for tonight is expected to gather a crowd of over 2,000 people based on the tickets sold thus far. However, the number is expected to grow as tickets will still be available at the door.

The music festival, which is set for 5:30pm tonight to 11:30pm, will feature the Maui-based reggae band Maoli, as well as Guam’s One Rhythm and Steppahs.

“We’re excited to have such a big event. It’s been quite some time since COVID hit. We sold a bunch of tickets, and it seems like a lot of people are excited as well so we would just like to thank our sponsors: Marianas Visitors Authority, Marianas Variety, Dept. of Community and Cultural Affairs, Budweiser, Roil Soil Marketing, COVID-19 Task Force, and IT&E,” he said.

Villanueva said the CNMI should expect a great performance overall and is encouraging everyone to come early and to exercise safety and respect for the bands tonight.

“We’re very excited to bring in a high class act and Saipan definitely deserves this,” he said.

MVA managing director Priscilla Iakopo thanks Roil Soil for putting the music festival together, as the CNMI has been yearning for another concert coming out of this pandemic.

“I want to thank Shayne from Roil Soil for bringing this great opportunity to the Marianas as we’ve longed for an exciting activity and what better activity than to have Maoli, Steppahs, and One Rhythm with us,” she said.