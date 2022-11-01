‘CCC 9th Circuit appeal seeks to prevent setting wrong precedent’

By
|
Posted on Nov 02 2022
Share

Commonwealth Casino Commission executive director Andrew Yeom talks about his report during the CCC board’s monthly meeting at the Springs Plaza Building in Gualo Rai Thursday. Among the topics that Yeom discussed was the CCC’s appeal to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit, in reference to the U.S. District Court for the NMI’s ruling that granted Imperial Pacific International (CNMI) LLC’s motions for preliminary injunction and to compel arbitration. (FERDIE DE LA TORRE)

The most important reason why the Commonwealth Casino Commission has appealed to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit the recent decision of the U.S. District Court for the NMI to grant Imperial Pacific International (CNMI) LLC’s request for preliminary injunction is because they do not want to set a wrong precedent that the federal court’s decision may pave the way for deciding subsequent cases involving identical or similar facts, or similar legal issues whereby IPI may attempt to minimize CCC’s authority.

That’s according to CCC executive director Andrew Yeom, who said in his report to the CCC board Thursday that U.S. District Court Chief Judge Ramona V. Manglona’s ruling could give IPI a way to bypass CCC regulations and the administrative hearing process that must be applied in accordance with the Administrative Procedure Act.

“Therefore, we will do our very best to protect the authority of this commission and the integrity of the administrative processes that [IPI] must adhere to remain as prescribed in our regulation in all of the future proceedings,” said Yeom during the CCC board’s regular monthly meeting at the Springs Plaza in Gualo Rai.

He assured, though, that they have immense respect for Manglona and that the CCC intends to comply with her order until and unless it is overturned by the Ninth Circuit.

CCC, through its counsel, assistant attorney general Keisha Blaise, notified the District Court last Oct. 21 that it has asked the Ninth Circuit to review and reverse Manglona’s decision that granted IPI’s request for preliminary injunction and a motion to compel CCC and IPI to arbitration.

The preliminary injunction prohibits CCC from revoking IPI’s exclusive casino license while IPI pursues its right to arbitration.

In a written decision last September, Manglona said she granted IPI’s requests because IPI has the right to pursue arbitration pursuant to its Casino License Agreement and that they should be given a chance to do so.

Manglona ruled that IPI must be allowed to arbitrate all disputes on the applicability of its force majeure defense to the allegations contained in the 2021 CCC complaints.

IPI’s force majeure defense is that it could not carry out its financial obligations under the CLA as a result of Super Typhoon Yutu, followed by the COVID-19 pandemic, which negatively impacted its business.

The judge granted IPI’s motion for a preliminary injunction, stopping the CCC from proceeding with the 2022 revocation hearing based on the 2021 complaints. She granted IP’s motion to compel the CCC to submit to arbitration pursuant to Section 30 of the Casino License Agreement.

In September 2021, Yeom filed five complaints against IPI—each one seeking the immediate revocation of its exclusive casino license, after IPI failed to comply with CCC’s suspension order for not paying the annual casino exclusive license fee, and annual casino regulatory fee.

IPI subsequently asked the District Court to issue a preliminary injunction against CCC to prohibit the commission from revoking IPI’s exclusive casino license. IPI requested the court to allow the company to pursue its right to arbitration.

Yeom said Thursday that the CCC, together with the Office of the Attorney General, shall defend the best interest of the Commonwealth in the arbitration proceedings to minimize the ambiguous applications of force majeure defense and to narrow down the scope of the force majeure applications for future references.

This, he said, may ultimately have to combine with the complete amendment of the force majeure related clauses in the Casino License Agreement as well.

“Regardless, the CCC will be here to work hand in hand with the AG’s Office in our collective effort to have the best possible outcome for the CNMI throughout the entirety of the arbitration proceedings,” Yeom said.

He said this arbitration process can easily take more than a year, depending on the level of documents to review and, more importantly, the amount in disputes.

Yeom said that, based on his research, 70% of cases with an amount in dispute below $1 million usually reach a final award within a year.

In CCC’s case, Yeom said, the amount in dispute is well over $10 million and therefore they expect that their case to take at least a year or a year and a half or so. He said this can and probably will be a lengthy process and the CCC must work with the OAG to strategically engage this legal battle.

“This is not an option, as ordered by the District Court,” Yeom said.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

This poll is no longer accepting votes

Should the CNMI government create a veterinary division with full-time veterinarian services?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

August 2022 - October 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

November 2022

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

DFW, USFWS, Pacific Bird Conservation team up to save birds

Posted On May 05 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - November 2, 2022

Posted On Nov 02 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - October 26, 2022

Posted On Oct 26 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - October 20, 2022

Posted On Oct 20 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Weather Forecast

November 2, 2022, 6:11 AM
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
27°C
real feel: 32°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 87%
wind speed: 3 m/s NE
wind gusts: 3 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:13 AM
sunset: 5:48 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune