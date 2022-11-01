WWII-era ordnance to be detonated Friday

Share











An explosive ordnance disposal team will be detonating World War II-era ordnance at the WWII DOD Military Quarry on Tinian this Friday, Nov. 4.

The planned detonation has been scheduled to occur between 9am and 2pm on Friday, so the public especially fishermen, commercial pilots and marine tour operators are being urged to stay away from the area during the time and date indicated.

In a news release yesterday, the CNMI Emergency Operation Center-State Warning Point said the general location of this activity will be at the WWII DOD Military Quarry within 500 feet radius on all quadrants to 3,000 feet above sea level.

For more information, contact the CNMI Emergency Operation Center-State Warning Point at (670) 237-8000, VHF Marine Chnl 16, and HF single side band radio on 5.205.0. (PR)