CEC board to meet to certify candidates, approve ballot layout

The Commonwealth Election Commission board members are going to meet Monday to certify the candidates for the Nov. 8 general election.

The CEC board members are also expected approve the ballot layout in the meeting at the CEC conference room in Susupe.

CEC board chair Jesus I. Sablan also listed on the meeting’s agenda a request of inspection at the Department of Corrections.

During the Senate’s confirmation of Sablan’s re-appointment to CEC board last July 22, Sen. Edith E. DeLeon Guerrero (D-Saipan) brought to Sablan’s attention the camera issue at DOC as disclosed by Corrections Commissioner Wally F. Villagomez during a budget hearing.

DeLeon Guerrero said it was mentioned that some cameras at DOC may require repairs and maintenance.

The senator said her understanding is that ballot boxes that will be used this November election are being secured at a DOC facility.DeLeon Guerrero asked Sablan to look into this issue to make sure that the ballots are protected and the integrity of the election process is not compromised.

The commissioners are also set to discuss at the Monday meeting the candidacy nominating petition of two candidates, and affidavit of voter registration.