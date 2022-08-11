Sarah Jarosz: A gift from the heavens

Share











I have been an off-island CNMI attorney for nearly 20 years and have spent a lot of time on Saipan. Last night I had the privilege and pleasure of attending a concert performed in part by one of the great musician-singer-songwriters of our time, Sarah Jarosz. Attending her show inspired me to write a review about her and her music to get the word out about how wonderful she is. I am aware that the article on the whole is a bit hyperbolic, but that is intended for purposes of engendering interest/curiosity.

Joe Iacopino

Santa Monica, CA

Sarah Jarosz performed at the John Anson Ford Theater on Aug. 7, 2022. To call her work “music” is to engage in understatement. It is far better than that. There is no word in existence yet for the sort of intoxicating blend of tones, melodies, and emotions by which she reaches out to you with her seemingly longing embrace.

She masterfully culls beautifully delicious emanations from stringed instruments such as the guitar, mandolin, octave mandolin, and banjo while singing with the powerfully smooth mellow voice of an angel from ethereal heavens. Her bellows incite, her whispers entice. You wonder: Is she really from this earth? Wherever it is she is from, you want to be there…and stay there.

Creator of wonderful heartfelt lyrics that touch the soul and haunt the mind in a delightfully profound way, she weaves personal thoughts and feelings into a magical fabric that transports the spirit on wings of sound.

Equally adept at evoking empathy, warmth, and joy from stage or studio, this wondrous muse inspires such serenity, peace and awe that you must listen to her and then you must fall in love…with her…and her music.

Listen to her…Love her…She stays with you…You will want to stay with her.

If you are doubting these words, consider her four Grammy awards and 10 Grammy nominations, explore her vast catalogue of six studio albums, numerous live tracks, and a multitude of music videos…and by all means necessary see her perform live whenever possible!

Warning: Sarah Jarosz will captivate you—prepare to be enveloped…in euphoric rapture!

