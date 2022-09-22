CEC identifies tentative polling places

Share











The Commonwealth Election Commission has identified tentative polling places on Saipan, Tinian, and Rota for the Nov. 8 general elections.

CEC executive director Kayla S. Igitol on Wednesday emphasized that the CEC board has to approve the tentative polling sites during a meeting next month.

Igitol said the polling places on Saipan, Tinian, and Rota during election day will open at 7am and close at 7pm on the same day.

For early voting on Saipan, the tentative polling place is the Pedro P. Tenorio Multi-Purpose Center in Susupe.

For early voting on Tinian, the tentative polling site is the Tinian Department of Public Safety in San Jose.

For early voting on Rota, the tentative polling place is the Rota Northern Marianas College in Tatatchug.

Early voting on Saipan, Tinian, and Rota will be on Nov. 1 to Nov. 7 between 8:30am and 4pm.

Early voting on the Northern Islands will start today, Friday, at the CEC conference room in Susupe. Early voting on the Northern Islands will be daily and will end Nov. 7.

The tentative polling places during election day are the following:

Election district Polling place