CEC identifies tentative polling places

Posted on Sep 23 2022

Kayla S. Igitol

The Commonwealth Election Commission has identified tentative polling places on Saipan, Tinian, and Rota for the Nov. 8 general elections.

CEC executive director Kayla S. Igitol on Wednesday emphasized that the CEC board has to approve the tentative polling sites during a meeting next month.

Igitol said the polling  places on Saipan, Tinian, and Rota during election day will open at 7am and close at 7pm on the same day.

For early voting on Saipan, the tentative polling place is the Pedro P. Tenorio Multi-Purpose Center in Susupe.

For early voting on Tinian, the tentative polling site is the Tinian Department of Public Safety  in San Jose.

For early voting on Rota, the tentative polling place is the Rota Northern Marianas College in Tatatchug.

Early voting  on Saipan, Tinian, and Rota will be on Nov. 1 to Nov. 7 between 8:30am and 4pm.

Early voting on the Northern Islands will start today, Friday, at the CEC conference room in Susupe. Early voting on the Northern Islands will be daily and will end Nov. 7.

The tentative polling places during election day are the following:

Election district Polling place

  • Precinct 1A(San Antonio) Hopwood Junior High
  • Precinct 1B-1(San Vicente) Dandan Middle School
  • Precinct 1B-2(Dandan) Dandan Middle  School
  • Precinct 1C (Koblerville) Koblerville Youth Center
  • Precinct 2(Chalan Kanoa) Joeten Kiyu Public Library
  • Precinct 3A(San Jose) Oleai Elementary School
  • Precinct 3B-1(Garapan) Garapan Elementary School
  • Precinct 3B-2(Garapan) Garapan Elementary School
  • Precinct 4A (Tanapag) Tanapag Youth Center
  • Precinct 4B(San Roque) Gregorio Camacho Elementary School
  • Precinct 4C(Capitol Hill) Jesus Mafnas Legislative Building
  • Precinct 4D (Northern Islands) Alamagan, Pagan, and Agrigan
  • Precinct 5-1(Kagman) Kagman Community Center
  • Precinct 5-2(Kagman) Kagman Community Center
  • Precinct 6 (Tinian and Aguiguan) Tinian Gymnasium
  • Precinct 7 (Rota) Rota Northern Marianas College

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com

