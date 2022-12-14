CEC Sablan fears lack of quorum to certify runoff election results

Share











With the need to certify the results of the runoff race already, Commonwealth Election Commission chair Jesus I. Sablan said it is even more urgent now to confirm Gov. Ralph DLG Torres’ appointment of former special assistant for Women’s Affairs Remedio Reyes Sablan to serve as CEC commissioner.

Jesus I. Sablan underscored yesterday the need to immediately confirm Remedio Reyes Sablan in order to avoid further delays in certifying the tabulation results of the gubernatorial runoff race.

At the confirmation hearing for the 71-year-old Remedio Sablan before the Senate Committee on Executive Appointments and Government Investigations, Jesus Sablan urged the committee to confirm the appointee if not that day, then before today, Thursday.

The chairman disclosed that they tried to call a board meeting for today, Thursday, to certify the provisional ballots, but unfortunately they would not have a quorum. He said they reset the board meeting for tomorrow, Friday, but he is still worried that they won’t be able to have a quorum come Friday.

Jesus Sablan said one commissioner has a meeting Friday so they are trying to have that meeting rescheduled so that the commissioner can attend the CEC meeting and they can proceed with the certification of the runoff election results.

He said he has nothing to say about the appointee as the record presented before the committee is very clear that she is an intelligent person.

“And I know for a fact that she would do a good job, along with the rest of the board members,” the chairman said.

The CEC board needs five commissioners to obtain a quorum.

In the absence of quorum, what would happen to the runoff election results for certification, asked Sen. Victor B. Hocog (R-Rota).

Jesus Sablan said there are seven commissioners at present, including himself, but one member is currently in the Philippines for medical purposes, and another member is in Guam because of a death in the family.

This leaves the CEC with five commissioners, but one commissioner has a meeting today, Thursday, and Friday.

The chairman said they want to see if that commissioner’s meeting can be rescheduled so the CEC board can proceed with the certification of the runoff race results tomorrow, Friday.

Jesus Sablan said he initially put an announcement for a CEC board meeting for today, Thursday, but he rescheduled that for tomorrow, Friday, at 1pm.

“I’m hoping that we would have a quorum,” he said.

The chairman said it would resolve matters if they could get Remedio Sablan, so they will surely have a quorum.

“If that does not happen, we’ll just have to reschedule for another day where we can have a quorum,” Jesus Sablan said.

Last Monday, former representative Juan S. Reyes, who is the overall chairman of the transition and inauguration committees, stated that the CEC board’s non-certification of the runoff election results has been hampering their movement.

After hearing the CEC board chairman’s explanation at the confirmation hearing yesterday, Hocog added his voice to those calling for the urgency of Remedio Sablan’s nomination to ensure that there will be quorum before anything is affirmed with this runoff election.

Jesus Sablan further explained the urgency after hearing the testimony of Felipe Q. Atalig, who was the only one who opposed Remedio Sablan’s appointment.

Atalig noted the lack of urgency as he understood that the CEC board will certify the runoff election results today, Thursday.

Atalig said upon hearing the testimony of some people supporting Remedio Sablan’s appointment, the preponderance of evidence does not support the need for the committee to act expeditiously. Atalig said witnesses have failed to justify the urgency and need to confirm Remedio Sablan.

He said there is no more election until 2024 and that there is a CEC board quorum so there is no need to have a new commissioner at this time when there is a new administration.

Atalig said the committee should reject the appointment of Remedio Sablan, who has been appointed by the lame duck administration.

“Give a chance to this new administration to function in accordance to their wishes—rebuilding trust,” Atalig said.

Committee chair Sen. Francisco Q. Cruz (R-Tinian) said he wants to make it clear that they are not here to entertain emergency matters.

“Whatever comes to my committee, we will entertain. And that’s the reason why we allowed the members of the general public to participate whether you’re in support or not in support,” Cruz said.

Last Nov. 29, Torres appointed Remedio Sablan to serve as a member of the CEC board representing the Third Senatorial District, or Saipan and the Northern Islands. If confirmed by the Senate, she will serve a four-year term, which will expire on July 21, 2025.

“I dedicated a little over 50 years of my life until I retired. I have served our people in many different capacities except for an elected position,” Remedio Sablan.

She added that she has been privileged to have contributed in the success of the Public School System while she was a member of the Parent-Teacher Advisory Council for several years.

Remedio Sablan assured the committee that she will educate herself thoroughly on the laws and regulations of CEC.

“I still have a strong desire and energy to contribute in this capacity I look forward to,” she said.

Aside from Jesus Sablan, the others who testified yesterday in support of the appointee were Office of the Governor’s Office representative Jason Palacios, CEC executive director Kayla S. Igitol, Commonwealth Casino Commission board member Mariano Taitano, and John Oliver Gonzales.