Christmas in the Marianas parade, Army band on Dec. 17

Posted on Dec 15 2022

Tanapag Middle School performs at the 18th Annual Christmas in the Marianas on Dec. 10, 2022, at Garapan Fishing Base, Saipan. (Photos by MVA)

An illuminated Christmas parade and a special performance by the Guam Army National Guard 721st Rock Band will highlight this Saturday’s 18th Annual Christmas in Tt

The Christmas Parade will kick off at 6pm right after sunset at American Memorial Park and travel south along Beach Road of the Christmas in the Marianas grounds at Garapan Fishing Base. The parade will feature decorated floats and cars, costumed walking groups, and ol’ Saint Nick, himself.

“It’s going to be an exciting night this Saturday at Christmas in the Marianas, especially with our nighttime Christmas Parade and a two-hour performance by our off-island guest military band,” said MVA acting managing director Judy C. Torres. “It’s been so wonderful to gather and celebrate the holidays together again, and we invite everyone to stop by and catch the Christmas spirit!”

Agape Christian School performs at the 18th Annual Christmas in the Marianas on Dec. 10, 2022, at Garapan Fishing Base, Saipan.

 

A Mini Christmas Village is part of the 18th Annual Christmas in the Marianas on Dec. 10, 2022, at Garapan Fishing Base, Saipan.

 

Furusato Restaurant serves patrons at the 18th Annual Christmas in the Marianas on Dec. 10, 2022, at Garapan Fishing Base, Saipan.

This Saturday’s onstage lineup includes the Guam Army National Guard 721st Rock Band (5pm), Christmas Costume Catwalk (7pm), and the awards ceremony for competitions (8pm). Awards will be given for costumes, caroling, skits, decorated Christmas trees using natural and recycled material, the Mini Christmas Village, and the Christmas Parade.

Christmas in the Marianas will be held from 5pm to 9pm on Saturday, with the final night on Jan. 7, 2022. The event is organized by in cooperation with the CNMI Public School System, private schools, PDM Promoters, and Pacific Development Inc.

For more information, contact MVA Community Projects specialist Jack Aranda at jaranda@mymarianas.com or 664-3200/1 or visit www.mymarianas.com. (MVA)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

