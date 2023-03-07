Celebrating women and their advocacies 

Share











More than a century ago on March 8, 1857, 15,000 women from the textile industry joined forces with women activists to march on the streets of New York City to push for better working conditions and the right to vote. This day of protest was said to be the inspiration that sparked the movement known originally as “National Women’s Day,” with Austria, Denmark, Germany, and Switzerland becoming the first countries that celebrated International Women’s Day.

Throughout its century-old history, IWD’s popularity waned and ebbed with the success of the suffrage movement in the ’20s and the rise of feminism in the ’60s. Backed by United Nations sponsorship in the ’70s, IWD has now evolved into an important global occasion promoting women’s rights and issues and honoring women’s successes and achievements in all sectors of society.

In this special supplement, Saipan Tribune pays homage to five outstanding women from our community who have broken the proverbial glass ceiling. These women excel in their respective career fields while giving back to the community through their community work and advocacies.

Get to know the executive comptroller of Triple J Enterprises, Kina Peter, and her guiding principles to success; Arley Gutierrez Long and her story of how she and her family of five established the CNMI’s first food bank, the Ohala Foundation; Joann Aquino, who shares how she manages to juggle both her government job and volunteer work; while Ms. Northern Marianas Savannah Delos Sants talks about her experience as the first local beauty queen who bagged a spot in the Top 15 of the 2021 Miss International pageant. We also get to learn from Senior Master Sgt. Edrianne Flores how she balances life and work while taking on the responsibility of running the Command Law Office for Headquarters of the Pacific Air Forces in Hawaii.

While major strides have been made to promote parity and the rights of women in all sectors of our society, a lot of work still needs to be done to break the barriers of gender inequality. By sharing the stories of these five women, may we continue to inspire and empower others to strive for equity while celebrating their brilliance.

From one woman who broke the glass ceiling of the aviation industry Amelia Earhart—“Women must try to do things as men have tried. When they fail, their failure must be but a challenge to others.”

Be inspired!