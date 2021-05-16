  • Mobil Smiles Reward

Cell phones, cigarettes stolen at Shell gas station

Posted on May 17 2021
Two persons were caught on surveillance camera stealing five cellphones and several packs of cigarettes at the Shell gas station in Puerto Rico last April 28. They remain unidentified.

According to a statement from the Department of Public Safety, police received a call about a burglary and theft incident at the gas station in Puerto Rico. Police were immediately dispatched to the scene, where they met with the owner and manager of the establishment who confirmed that unknown individuals had broken into the station.

DPS said the first suspect is described as wearing a black hoodie, a pair of black long pants, a pair of black and white shoes, and a black face mask. The second suspect is described as wearing a blue hoodie, a pair of black/camo long pants, a pair of black shoes, and a white face mask.

The items that were stolen include one BLU J5L cell phone, one BLU J7L cell phone, one BLU G50 cell phone, one BLU G50 PLUS cell phone, one Samsung A02 cell phone, 13 packs of Camel Blue cigarettes, nine packs of Camel Menthol cigarette, 14 packs of Camel Menthol Silver cigarettes, six packs of Doral Menthol light cigarettes, five packs of Doral Slim cigarettes, one pack of Kool Blue cigarettes, seven packs of Kool Green cigarettes, seven packs of L&M Blue cigarettes, seven packs of L&M Green cigarettes, nine packs of L&M Red cigarettes, eight packs of Pall Mall Blue cigarettes, seven packs of Pall Mall Green cigarettes, 11 packs of Pall Mall Black cigarettes, and eight packs of Redman Tobacco.

When asked why it took awhile for information on the robbery to be released, DPS public information officer Dre Pangelinan said they just received the video file and the inventory list yesterday.

“We try to release any media, especially with photos or video, out into the public as soon as possible, but in many cases surveillance footage access is locked and we are forced to await the companies/security firms’ access,” said Pangelinan.
Pangelinan said the inventory companies must find the exact numbers after they conduct a full inventory of the full store and not just the items that appears to be stolen. This also includes the storage area or any outside freezers or storage.

As the case remains ongoing, DPS would like to remind the public to be mindful of purchasing or being offered any cigarettes, tobacco products, or cellphones from any individual. If anyone knows any information related to the robbery or if you have any knowledge of the whereabouts of the items mentioned above, DPS encourages to call 911. If you wish to remain anonymous, call the CNMI Crime Stoppers hotline at 234-7272. Crime Stoppers pays up to $1,000 for any information leading to an arrest.

Justine Nauta
Justine Nauta is Saipan Tribune's community and health reporter and has covered a wide range of news beats, including the Northern Marianas College and Commonwealth Health Care Corp. She's currently pursuing a bachelor’s degree in Rehabilitation and Human Services at NMC.
