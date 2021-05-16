Chavez sweeps multiple events

Share











Andrei Kaithlyn Chavez dominated nearly all her events in the girls 14U division of the 2021 PSS/McDonald’s All Schools Athletics Championships that concluded last weekend.

Mount Carmel School’s Chavez, a rising star in the world of CNMI athletics, conquered four of her five events during the All Schools Athletics Championship which includes the 3,000m, 1,500m, 800m, and 200m events. However, she came up short in the 400m event.

Chavez, who has won multiple athletic events in the CNMI at her young age, held a slight lead from start to finish in the 3,000m event to edge out foes with a time of 13:15, gaining her the gold medal. Saipan International School’s Savita Sikkel followed suit at 15:17 to earn the silver medal. Coming in at a close third was Agape Christian School’s Serena Chen who finished with a time of 15:32 to take home the bronze medal.

For the 1,500m course, Chavez continued to smoke the competition with a time of 5:50:43. Grace Christian Academy’s Fiona Reagan came in moments later at 6:23:74 to grab the silver medal, closely followed by Savita Sikkel who came in a few seconds after at 6:28:33.

The 800m event proved to be a challenge for Chavez but she managed to come out on top, besting the competition by just a few seconds at 2:52:14. GCA’s Fiona Reagan took home the silver medal for the event after coming in just 6 seconds after Chavez, 2:56:24. Completing the Top 3 and taking home the bronze medal was fellow Lady Eagle Ella Hall who finished at 3:06:06.

Chavez took home another victory in the 200m event after submitting a time of 29:46, followed by Ella Hall who recorded a time of 30:17 to bag another silver medal. Rounding up the Top 3 was Savita Sikkel who finished with a time of 30:17 to bag the bronze medal.

Unfortunately, Chavez didn’t make the Top 3 in the extremely close 400m race, which was dominated by Ella Hall with a time of 1:06. The second-place medal was awarded to Ha’ani Passi from DanDan Middle School who came in at 1:10:13. Bronze medal awardee Fiona Reagan finished a split second later with a time of 1:10:42. Chavez landed fourth place with a time of 1:11:57

Also prevailing in multiple events in the girls 14U championships was Patty Mendiola from DMS who grabbed first place in the shotput, discus, and javelin events.

In the shotput event, Mendiola earned herself a gold medal with a distance of 7.78m. Her runner-up, Ha’ani Salas from Tanapag Middle School, made a distance of 6.98m to take home the silver medal, followed by Ruth Zhang from ACS who managed a distance of 6:59m.

For the discus event, Mendiola’s distance of 15.50m earned her another gold medal. Yuky Claveria from SIS came in second with a distance of 14.65m and coming in at a close third was Ha’ani Passi with a distance of 14.45m.

Mendiola’s throw of 18.25m in the javelin landed her another gold medal. Ellycin Aguon from ChaCha Oceanview Middle School recorded a distance of 16.33m to gain her a silver medal. SIS’ Phoenix Gross completed the Top 3 after submitting a distance of 15.55m.

Also earning gold medals last weekend were ACS’ Ruth Zhang who conquered the long jump and Tamia Kileleman-Hix from DMS who placed first in the 100m event.

Zhang bested her foes with a distance of 4.14m, followed by Ha’ani Passi who managed a distance of 3.82m. Completing the Top 3 was Ha’ani Salas with a distance of 3.68m.

Meanwhile, Kileleman-Hix prevailed in the 100m run after finishing at 14.14. Savita Sikkel came in moments later at 14.42, followed by Ella Hall at 14:89.