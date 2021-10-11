CGC certifies 37 DFEMS cadets in Mental Health First Aid

By
|
Posted on Oct 12 2021

Tag: ,
Share
DFEMS cadets list down signs they know of that show someone is listening to them.

DFEMS cadets list down signs they know of that show someone is listening to them. The activity introduced the concept of listening nonjudgmentally, which is crucial when providing assistance as it can help an individual to feel heard and understood.

The Commonwealth Healthcare Corp.’s Community Guidance Center recently certified 37 Department of Fire and Emergency Medical Services cadets in Youth Mental Health First Aid, as well as shared a presentation on stress management.

Cadets of the 14th cycle of the fire academy learned about the different types of stress, how to control their reactions to stress, and coping skills and strategies to increase resilience toward stress.

The recently completed MHFA training marks the 12th MHFA training this calendar year. The CGC has certified 1,159 individuals in the CNMI, Palau, and Guam in either the MHFA youth curriculum, adult curriculum, or both.

The Youth MHFA is an evidence-based, public education program that teaches participants how to identify, understand, and respond to signs of mental illness and substance use disorders in youth. The training gives adults who work with youth the skills they need to reach out and provide initial support to children and adolescents who may be developing a mental health or substance use problem, and help connect them to the appropriate care.

The Youth MHFA introduces common mental health challenges for youth, reviews typical adolescent development, teaches a 5-step action plan for how to help young people in both crisis and non-crisis situations, and highlights the importance of self-care for the mental health first aider. Training includes topics on anxiety, depression, substance use, eating disorders, and attention deficit hyperactive disorder.

The stress management presentation was led by CGC’s Leiseschangmwar Iguel, Elora Masga, and Kimberly S. Tudela; and the Youth MHFA training was led by CGC’s Guadalupe Camacho and Becky Dania Mettao. Both events took place at the DFEMS Training Center on Capital Hill.

For more information on MHFA, visit https://www.mentalhealthfirstaid.org. (PR)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

Related Posts

0

CGC certifies 12 new instructors in Adult Mental Health First Aid

Posted On Oct 01 2021
, By
0

CGC certifies 19 in mental health education program

Posted On Sep 22 2021
, By
0

CGC certifies GCA staff in in suicide intervention training

Posted On Aug 06 2021
, By
0

CGC certifies 12 in Adult Mental Health First Aid

Posted On Aug 06 2021
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

Do you support having a universal garbage collection system in the CNMI?
354 votes
VoteResults

TAGA Plus

July - September 2021 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

‘Consultation does not equal consent’

Posted On Oct 07 2021

USEPA hosts free NEPA and Environmental Justice webinar for Pacific Islanders

Posted On Sep 23 2021

ICC 2021: Community unites to clean NMI coasts

Posted On Sep 23 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - October 11, 2021

Posted On Oct 11 2021
LOCAL-NEWS_4

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - October 7, 2021

Posted On Oct 07 2021
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - October 5, 2021

Posted On Oct 05 2021

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

October 12, 2021, 10:07 PM
Clear
Clear
28°C
real feel: 35°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 87%
wind speed: 0 m/s N
wind gusts: 0 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:08 AM
sunset: 5:59 PM
© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2021 Saipan Tribune