CEC: Good turnout at early voting

Share











A total of 555 individuals voted in the past three days of the seven-day early voting for the special election at the Pedro P. Tenorio Multi-Purpose Center in Susupe. The Commonwealth Election Commission considers the number a good turnout.

Gov. Ralph DLG Torres also advised Friday all Precinct 3 voters to exercise their right to vote, saying this special election is just as important as every other election in the CNMI. “I want to wish everyone luck,” he said.

The governor urged voters to consider voting early throughout the week. Early voting for the special election started last Saturday.

Torres said if voters can’t make it throughout the week of early voting, then they should exercise their right to vote on election day itself, Saturday, Oct. 16.

CEC executive director Kayla S. Igitol said yesterday that 211 voted on the first day of early voting, Saturday, and 111 on Sunday. Igitol said it was much better yesterday, a holiday, as 233 came in, bringing the total of voters these past three days to 555.

“I consider that a good turnout, considering it’s only been three days but we have four more days to go. So it should start picking up by then,” she said.

Corina L. Magofna of the NMI Democratic Party and Grace “Pitu” Sablan Vaiagae of the NMI Republican Party are vying to fill the House of Representatives Precinct 3 seat left vacant by the sudden passing of representative Ivan A. Blanco last July 23.

Vaiagae voted last Saturday. Magofna is going to vote this Saturday.

Precinct 3 has 3,613 registered voters.

For the special election day this Saturday, the designated polling places are:

– Oleai Elementary School cafeteria for Precinct 3A (San Jose).

– Garapan Elementary School cafeteria for Precincts 3B-1 (Garapan) and 3B-2 (Garapan).

Voters must ensure that they bring with them a pictured identification card as they will be required to present it in order to be issued a ballot at the polling sites.