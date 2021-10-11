CEC: Good turnout at early voting

555 voted in past 3 days of 7-day early voting
By
|
Posted on Oct 12 2021
Share
Commonwealth Election Commission staff entertain a Precinct 3 voter last Saturday

Commonwealth Election Commission staff entertain a Precinct 3 voter last Saturday during the first day of the seven-day early voting for special election at the Pedro P. Tenorio Multi-Purpose Center in Susupe. A total of 555 voted in the past three days. (FERDIE DE LA TORRE)

A total of 555 individuals voted in the past three days of the seven-day early voting for the special election at the Pedro P. Tenorio Multi-Purpose Center in Susupe. The Commonwealth Election Commission considers the number a good turnout.

Gov. Ralph DLG Torres also advised Friday all Precinct 3 voters to exercise their right to vote, saying this special election is just as important as every other election in the CNMI. “I want to wish everyone luck,” he said.

The governor urged voters to consider voting early throughout the week. Early voting for the special election started last Saturday.

Torres said if voters can’t make it throughout the week of early voting, then they should exercise their right to vote on election day itself, Saturday, Oct. 16.

CEC executive director Kayla S. Igitol said yesterday that 211 voted on the first day of early voting, Saturday, and 111 on Sunday. Igitol said it was much better yesterday, a holiday, as 233 came in, bringing the total of voters these past three days to 555.

“I consider that a good turnout, considering it’s only been three days but we have four more days to go. So it should start picking up by then,” she said.

Corina L. Magofna of the NMI Democratic Party and Grace “Pitu” Sablan Vaiagae of the NMI Republican Party are vying to fill the House of Representatives Precinct 3 seat left vacant by the sudden passing of representative Ivan A. Blanco last July 23.

Vaiagae voted last Saturday. Magofna is going to vote this Saturday.

Precinct 3 has 3,613 registered voters.

For the special election day this Saturday, the designated polling places are:

– Oleai Elementary School cafeteria for Precinct 3A (San Jose).

– Garapan Elementary School cafeteria for Precincts 3B-1 (Garapan) and 3B-2 (Garapan).

Voters must ensure that they bring with them a pictured identification card as they will be required to present it in order to be issued a ballot at the polling sites.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

Do you support having a universal garbage collection system in the CNMI?
354 votes
VoteResults

TAGA Plus

July - September 2021 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

‘Consultation does not equal consent’

Posted On Oct 07 2021

USEPA hosts free NEPA and Environmental Justice webinar for Pacific Islanders

Posted On Sep 23 2021

ICC 2021: Community unites to clean NMI coasts

Posted On Sep 23 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - October 11, 2021

Posted On Oct 11 2021
LOCAL-NEWS_4

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - October 7, 2021

Posted On Oct 07 2021
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - October 5, 2021

Posted On Oct 05 2021

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

October 12, 2021, 10:07 PM
Clear
Clear
28°C
real feel: 35°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 87%
wind speed: 0 m/s N
wind gusts: 0 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:08 AM
sunset: 5:59 PM
© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2021 Saipan Tribune