CGC, MCS collaborate on strengthening mental health

Posted on Apr 13 2022

As part of the mental health awareness event, participants listed two stressful situations they currently face as educators (COVID-19, etc.). Once all cards were gathered and shuffled, volunteers were asked to pick from the pile of cards and share how they would handle the situation they picked. (Contributed Photo)

A total of 44 members of the Mount Carmel School faculty and staff took part in a mental health awareness outreach event last March 25, 2022, at the Pacific Islands Club, during which they learned about stress and some coping skills.

The outreach event was in collaboration with the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp.’s Community Guidance Center. The CGC facilitated a stress management presentation, sharing information on the different types of stress, recognizing signs and symptoms of stress, and local and national resources on where to seek help. Additionally, participants were able to create a toolkit of practical coping skills they can do at home or at work.

“The activities…were helpful and therapeutic, which gave us a chance to reflect on our well- being,” said MCS teacher Alyssa Palattao. “It helped us identify ways where we can cope with our stress, things we can and cannot control, and ways we can seek help in the event we feel we cannot handle a situation.”

The CGC also provided participants an opportunity to participate in a “coffee and paint” activity, which focused on promoting healthy coping skills among adults and their families.

“The health and wellness of our employees are an essential part of the health and wellness of our school,” said MCS principal Frances Taimañao. “We want to make sure that our faculty and staff are equipped with the needed tools or information to tackle or handle stress and to use it in the classroom to assist their students. The wellness of our faculty and staff is very important to us.”

The event was funded through support from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration Disaster Response Grant and the CNMI Public School System Federal Programs Office.

For more information on training and outreach events, contact the CGC at (670) 323-6560/1. (PR)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.
